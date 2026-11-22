Elias Lindholm recorded his first career hat trick with the Boston Bruins on Saturday night and only one lonely hat was thrown toward the ice at the TD Garden after his third goal in a career-best four-goal game.

He tipped his third goal into the net late in the second period, and somebody needed to tip off the home fans to start tossing their lids.

“It was fine. It was one,” Lindholm said smiling after the Bruins held off the Washington Capitals 7-5 on Saturday night. “One was enough, so it’s all good.”

Being a tipped shot, the fans probably didn’t realize he completed a hat trick, except for the one hat that came flying onto the ice.

At the end of the period, there were a handful more tossed after his third goal was announced.

After his fourth — on a tip of David Pastrnak’s shot — that popped up and over goalie Charlie Lindgren to make it 6-4 early in the third, the fans acted as though they needed to make up of earlier as many hats came sailing toward the ice.

“Yeah, it was good to see a couple out there, for sure,’ Lindholm said before posing for a photo with the four pucks that he scored with.

The ice crew picked up the hats as Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” played over the PA.

Even his teammates were wondering where the hats were after that third goal.

“We were saying on the bench: ‘Delay the draw. Give him his do,’’’ Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “But I think they made it up to him on the fourth.”

Lindholm said he knew it was a special night — with some luck — when the fourth popped up and sailed into the net.

“Yeah, I mean, it was just one of those nights, I guess,” he said. “Probably it’s not going to happen very often, if ever again. Everything I touched kind of went in a good place. It was a lot of luck, for sure.”