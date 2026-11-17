Desmond Bane had 24 points and eight rebounds to help the Orlando Magic rally in the fourth quarter and earn their fourth consecutive victory, 115-105 over the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Franz Wagner, who entered the night having scored 30 or more points in each of Orlando’s previous four games, had 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Anthony Black finished with 20 points and seven assists.

The Magic shot 50% (41 of 82) from the field in the game to earn their first win in Boston since Dec. 18, 2022.

It was Boston's first home loss of the season and snapped the team's six-game win streak. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 24 points and 12 rebounds, his first double-double since their season-opening loss at Detroit. But he also had five of his team’s 11 turnovers.

Paul George added 22 points and Payton Pritchard had 21 points.

The Magic, despite playing on three days of rest, struggled with their shot early. But they still managed to cobble together a 50-41 lead at halftime.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Celtics showed some early signs of fatigue. But they found some traction in the third quarter, led by Tatum’s 14 points to outscore Orlando 36-25 in the period and take a 77-75 lead into the fourth.

But the Magic recovered and got an alley-oop from Wagner to Wendell Carter Jr., followed by a jumper by Bane to take a 110-99 edge with 1:33 left.

A night after finishing the first quarter with a franchise-high 33-point lead in its blowout win over Dallas, Boston needed a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Pritchard to even make it to 17 points by the end of the first period on Monday.

Both teams had trouble scoring in the opening quarter. The Magic went 7 of 21 (33.3%) from the field, while the Celtics made only 6 of 24 (25%) shots.

Up next

Magic: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Celtics: Visit Denver on Wednesday night.