The Large School and Small School Maine State 8-Man Football Championships will be decided this Saturday, November 14th with both games taking place at Edward Little High School in Auburn.

First up with be 8-Man Large School championship with the #1 Old Town Coyotes taking on the #1 Yarmouth Clippers at 11 a.m.

That will be followed by the 8-Man Small School championship with the #2 Orono Red Riots taking on the #1 Old Orchard Beach Gulls at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased in advance by clicking HERE. Admission tickets will allow you to attend both games. Admission is $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for students and seniors. You may purchase tickets at Edward Little using a credit or debit card, as cash is not accepted.

For those that want to watch the games, they will be streamed on WHOU Live, by subscription.

Best of luck to all the teams!