Maine and UNH Skate to 1-1 Tie with Maine Winning the Shootout

The Maine Black Bears and UNH Wildcats skated to a 1-1 tie on Friday night, February 14th at The Alfond. The Black Bears won the shootout, to pick up the extra point, and are now tied with Boston College on top of Hockey East.

The game was scoreless through the 1st 2 Periods.

UNH scored on a power play with 3:11 gone in the 3rd Period. Conor Lovett scored, assisted by Connor Sweeney and Kristaps Skratins, to take a 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout and it was Harrison Scott with the shootout winner!

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, white the Wildcats were 1-2.

UNH outshot Maine 24-18

Albin Boija had 23 saves in the game, including 10 in the 1st Period.

UNH is now 11-12-4 overall and 3-11-3 in Hockey East. Maine is 18-5-5 overall and 10-3-5 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams will conclude the weekend series Saturday night, February 15th at The Alfond. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. Because of the High School Basketball Tournament the broadcast of the game has been moved to our sister station I-95, WWMJ 95.7. Join Jon Shields for the pregame starting at 6:30 on I-95!