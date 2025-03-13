Maine Baseball Nipped by Iona 3-2

The Maine Baseball Team lost to Iona 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon, March 12th in New Rochelle, New York.

Maine scored an unearned run in the top of the 1st inning to take a 1-0 lead. Iona tied the game in the bottom of the 4th and then took the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Quinn Murphy tied the score at 2-2 for the Black Bears with a RBI single in the top of the 6th inning, but Iona scored the winning run in the bottom of the 6th.

Murphy singled with 1 out in the top of the 9th to give Maine a chance, to tie the game but the following batter grounded into a double play to snuff the rally.

Maine was outhit 8-5.

Quinn Murphy was 2-2 to lead the Black Bears. Drew Reynolds, Payton Whitehead and Myles Sargent each singled for Maine.

Old Town native Gabe Gifford started for Maine and went 3.0 scoreless innings allowing 2 hits, walking 2 and striking out 2. He hit a batter. Blaine Cockburn followed allowing 1 run and 1 hit, walking and striking out w in the 4th innings. Alex Primeau pitched the 5th inning allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 1. Dylan Shaffer pitched the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and the winning run, walking 1. He's now 0-1 on the season. Owen Wheeler pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing just a hit.

Iona is now 4-10. Maine is 3-11. The Black Bears will open a 3-game series with St. John's University on Friday. They'll play Friday the 14th at 3 p.m. , and then Saturday and Sunday, March 15th and 16th at 1 p.m. Maine opens America East play with a 3-game series at Binghamton March 21-23.