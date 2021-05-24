Maine Baseball Set For AE Tourney After Dramatic Final Day

Entering play on Saturday, the Maine Black Bears baseball team needed four things to happen to clinch a spot in the conference tournament.

Maine needed to win both their games vs. UAlbany while Hartford also had to win a pair against UMass Lowell. After a nervy couple of hours which included a come-from-behind walk-off win for Maine, all four things happened and Maine punched their ticket to the playoffs.

Nick Derba joined The Drive on Monday to talk about the dramatic final day, Nick Sinacola's record-breaking season and what his team must do to advance in the America East Conference Tournament beginning Thursday.