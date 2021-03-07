Maine Baseball Sweeps Merrimack in Doubleheader Saturday 9-2, 4-1

The Maine Baseball Team swept Merrimack on Saturday, in the mutual opening games of the 2021 season, with Maine winning the 1st game 9-2 and then the 2nd game 4-1 in Andover, Massachusetts. It's the 1st time UMaine has started 2-0 since 2008

Nicholas Sinacola picked up the win in Game 1, striking out 11 in 5.2 innings, walking 3 and allowing 3 hits, and 1 run in an impressive start to the 2021 season. Andrew Ruggiero was credited with the save, throwing 3.1 innings in relief, allowing 2 hits and 1 run.

Maine pounded out 8 hits in Game 1, including 2 homers. Designated Hitter Scott Knotts and 1st Baseman Joe Bramanti both went deep and Left fielder Sean Lawlor and Catcher Conner Goodman each had a double. Goodman was 2-4

In Game 2, a 7 inning game, Noah Lewis went 6 strong innings, striking out 5 and allowing just 2 hits and 1 run. Matthew Pushard from Brewer, picked up the save, striking out the side.

3rd baseman Connor Goodman was 3-3 for UMaine and Designated Hitter Scout Knotts was 2-4, driving in 2 runs.

Maine will go for the 4 game sweep Sunday afternoon, when they play Merrimack in a doubleheader.