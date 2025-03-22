Maine Baseball Swept by Binghamton on Saturday

The Maine Baseball Team was swept by Binghamton on Saturday, March 22nd losing 9-8 in game 1 and then 8-3 in a weather-shortened 5 inning game in game 2.

Game 1

Maine blasted 5 home runs and outhit the Bearcats 11-10 but Binghamton scored the winning run, with 2 out in the bottom of the 7th inning for the 9-8 win.

Dean O'Neill hit his 5th homer of the season and was 1-4, driving in a run. Brody Rasmussen hit his 4th homer of the season, and was 3-4 at the plate, driving in 1 run. Myles Sargent his his 3rd homer of the season, and was 1-3 driving in a run. Drew Reynolds hit his 2nd homer of the season and was 2-4 with a double, driving in 2 runs. Evan Menzel hit his 1st homer of the season and was 2-3 with a run batted in.

Quinn Murphy had a double, and drove in 2 runs. Chris Bear had a single.

On the mound Maine's pitchers combined to walk 12 batters. Caleb Leys started and went 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits, and 3 runs, all unearned. He struck out 3 and walked 4. Luc Lavigueur went 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, walking 4. Owen Wheeler pitched an inning, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, striking out and walking 1. Tommy Martin took the loss and is 0-1. He pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 2 and walking 3.

Game 2

Maine was outhit 14-4, losing 8-3 in a weather-shortened 5 inning game.

Payton Whitehead was 1-2 driving in 2 runs. Brody Rasmussen had a double, and was 1-3, driving in a run. Dean O'Neill had a double and was 1-3. Payton Whitehead was 1-2 driving in a pair of runs. Chris Bear had a double, and was 1-1.

On the mound Gianni Gambardella went 3.2 innings allowing 9 hits and 7 runs, all earned. He struck out and walked 1. He is now 1-1 on the season. Jason Libby pitched 1/3 of an inning allowing 5 hits and 1 run.

Maine is now 5-17 overall and 1-2 in America East Conference play.

The Black Bears will host Thomas College Tuesday March 25th at 4 p.m and Husson University on Wednesday, March 26th at 4 p.m. They will then host NJIT for a 3-game America East series March 28-30.