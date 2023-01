The Black Bears were 0-3 on the power play, while Alaska-Anchorage was 0-2.

Maine had 41 shots on goal while Alaska-Anchorage had 25.

Victor Ostman was back in net for Maine, recording the shutout. Joey Lamoreaux was in goal for Alaska-Anchorage.

Maine is not 7-9-2 overall while Alaska-Anchorage is 4-13-0. The 2 teams will meet again on Saturday, January 7th at 5 p.m. at the Alfond.