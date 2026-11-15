In the Battle of Bears, the Maine Black Bears beat the Brown University Bears 53-48 at The Pit in Orono on Sunday afternoon, November 15th.

Maine trailed16-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter but led 26-23 at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring Brown 15-7 in the 2nd Quarter. The game was tied 36-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine had 3 players in double-figures. Maddie Fitzpatrick had a double-double with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Lizzy Gruber also had a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Lala Woods had 11 points.

The Black Bears shot just 25 percent from the field. They were 5-26 from beyond the 3-point arc but made Brown pay from the foul line, going 16-21.

Brown was led by Gia Powell with 10 points, with 3 players scoring 8 points.

Brown shot 25 percent from the field, and were 5-23 from beyond the 3-point arc. Brown was nearly-perfect from the free throw line, going 9-10.

Maine outrebounded Brown 54-49. Both teams had 16 turnovers.

Brown is 1-4 while Maine improves to 3-1.

Maine will host Virginia Commonwealth University on Thursday, November 19th with the game tipping off at 6 p.m. If you can't be at The Pit to root on the Black Bears, you can watch the game on ESPN+

Check out photos from the game.