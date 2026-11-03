The #2 Maine Black Bears lost to the #3 University Albany Great Danes 2-1 in a shootout on Tuesday, November 3rd

After a scoreless 1st Period, Maine scored with 3:58 remining in the 1st half, on a goal by Emily Chisholm, assisted by Saylor Kuefler.

It looked like the Great Danes had equalized with 5:55 to play, but the goal was overturned on review.

Albany then was awarded a series of penalty corners, finally tying the score with 5:41 left in regulation. on a goal by Quinty Reumer assisted by Mara Kuskes and Emma Staron.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout.

Albany - Pilar Lorenzini made

Maine - Floor Dijkhulzed missed

Albany - Mara Kuskes made

Maine - Emily Chisholm missed

Albany - Jette Kurz missed

Maine - Saylor Kuefler made

Albany - Tatum Hickey missed

Maine - Taylor Stanford missed

Albany - Mathilda Prada missed

Maine - Eloise Penty missed

The final missed shot was confirmed on review.

Albany outshot Maine 15-6. The Great Danes had a 9-3 advantage in penalty corners.

Annabel Halkes had 7 saves on 8 shots on goal.

#3 Albany will host #5 Vermont on Friday, November 6th at 2 p.m. in the America East Finals. #5 Vermont upset #1 UMass Lowell 3-2 on Tuesday afternoon,

Check out the photos