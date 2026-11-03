#2 Maine Loses to #3 UAlbany 2-1 in Shootout [PHOTOS]
The #2 Maine Black Bears lost to the #3 University Albany Great Danes 2-1 in a shootout on Tuesday, November 3rd
After a scoreless 1st Period, Maine scored with 3:58 remining in the 1st half, on a goal by Emily Chisholm, assisted by Saylor Kuefler.
It looked like the Great Danes had equalized with 5:55 to play, but the goal was overturned on review.
Albany then was awarded a series of penalty corners, finally tying the score with 5:41 left in regulation. on a goal by Quinty Reumer assisted by Mara Kuskes and Emma Staron.
After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout.
- Albany - Pilar Lorenzini made
- Maine - Floor Dijkhulzed missed
- Albany - Mara Kuskes made
- Maine - Emily Chisholm missed
- Albany - Jette Kurz missed
- Maine - Saylor Kuefler made
- Albany - Tatum Hickey missed
- Maine - Taylor Stanford missed
- Albany - Mathilda Prada missed
- Maine - Eloise Penty missed
The final missed shot was confirmed on review.
Albany outshot Maine 15-6. The Great Danes had a 9-3 advantage in penalty corners.
Annabel Halkes had 7 saves on 8 shots on goal.
#3 Albany will host #5 Vermont on Friday, November 6th at 2 p.m. in the America East Finals. #5 Vermont upset #1 UMass Lowell 3-2 on Tuesday afternoon,
Check out the photos
Maine-Albany Field Hockey America East Semifinals November 3
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper