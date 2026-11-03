#2 Maine Loses to #3 UAlbany 2-1 in Shootout [PHOTOS]

#2 Maine Loses to #3 UAlbany 2-1 in Shootout [PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Maine Black Bears lost to the #3 University Albany Great Danes 2-1 in a shootout on Tuesday, November 3rd

After a scoreless 1st Period, Maine scored with 3:58 remining in the 1st half, on a goal by Emily Chisholm, assisted by Saylor Kuefler.

It looked like the Great Danes had equalized with 5:55 to play, but the goal was overturned on review.

Albany then was awarded a series of penalty corners, finally tying the score with 5:41 left in regulation. on a goal by Quinty Reumer assisted by Mara Kuskes and Emma Staron.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout.

  • Albany - Pilar Lorenzini made
  • Maine - Floor Dijkhulzed missed
  • Albany - Mara Kuskes made
  • Maine - Emily Chisholm missed
  • Albany - Jette Kurz missed
  • Maine - Saylor Kuefler made
  • Albany - Tatum Hickey missed
  • Maine -  Taylor Stanford missed
  • Albany - Mathilda Prada missed
  • Maine - Eloise Penty missed

The final missed shot was confirmed on review.

Albany outshot Maine 15-6. The Great Danes had a 9-3 advantage in penalty corners.

Annabel Halkes had 7 saves on 8 shots on goal.

#3 Albany will host #5 Vermont on Friday, November 6th at 2 p.m. in the America East Finals. #5 Vermont upset #1 UMass Lowell 3-2 on Tuesday afternoon,

Check out the photos

Maine-Albany Field Hockey America East Semifinals November 3

The #2 Maine Field Hockey Team hosted the #3 Albany Great Danes in the America East semifinals on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Field Hockey, Photos

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