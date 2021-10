Maine College Sports Schedule October 5-9th, 2021

Games Scheduled October 5th-8th, 2021

Bowdoin College men’s soccer at Colby College Tuesday

Bowdoin College field hockey at Colby College Tuesday

Central Maine Community College men’s soccer hosts SMCC Wednesday

Central Maine Community College women’s soccer hosts SMCC Wednesday

Colby College men’s soccer hosts Bowdoin College Tuesday

Colby College field hockey hosts Bowdoin College Tuesday

Husson men’s soccer at UNE Tuesday

Husson women’s soccer at Suffolk Wednesday

Maine Maritime Academy men’s soccer hosts USM Tuesday

Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer at Gordon Wednesday

Saint Joseph’s men’s soccer hosts Lasell Tuesday

Saint Joseph’s women’s soccer at Regis Wednesday

Saint Joseph’s field hockey hosts Colby-Sawyer Wednesday

Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer at CMCC Wednesday

Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer at CMCC Wednesday

UMaine-Farmington men’s soccer at Fisher College Wednesday

UMaine-Farmington women’s soccer at UNE Wednesday

UMaine-Fort Kent men’s soccer at Bunker Hill College Tuesday

UMaine-Fort Kent men’s soccer at Rivier College Wednesday

UMaine-Presque Isle women’s soccer at UNE Wednesday

University of Southern Maine men’s soccer at MMA Tuesday

University of Southern Maine women’s soccer hosts Eastern Nazarene Tuesday

University of Southern Maine field hockey at Worcester State Wednesday

University of New England men’s Soccer hosts Husson Tuesday

University of New England women’s soccer hosts UMF Tuesday