Maine Falls to #15 UConn 4-3 in Overtime

The Maine Women's Hockey Team nearly upset #15 UConn on Saturday night, December 7th before falling 4-3 in overtime.

After a scoreless 1st Period, Maine scored a pair of power play goals in the 2nd Period to take a 2-0 lead.

With 6:03 gone in the Period, Adriana Van De Leest scored, assisted by Kendall Sundby and Brenna Curl.

Then with 8:50 remaining in the Period Frederikke Foss scored, assisted by Van De Leest and Kendall Sundby.

UConn answered, scoring a power play goal with 7:43 left in the 2nd Period. Jada Habisch scored, assisted by Kyla Josifovic and Ashley Allard.

Then with just 43 seconds left in the 2nd Period, UConn scored the equalizer. Riley Grimley scored, assisted by Brianna Ware and Sadie Hotles.

UConn took the lead for the 1st time in the game with just 13 seconds gone in the 3rd Period. Christina Walker scored, assisted by Livvy Dewar and Brianna Ware.

Maine tied the game at 3-3 with 2:31 left to go, when Lily Fetch scored, assisted by Van De Leest and Alyssa Wruble.

With the game tied at 3-3, UConn scored the winning goal with just 38 seconds gone, on a power play goal. Kyla Josifovic scored, assisted by Ava Rinker and Claire Murdoch. UConn went on the power play because of a "Too Many Men on the Ice" call. The penalty came with 1:09 left to go in regulation, and the penalty carried into overtime.

Maine was outshot 34-27. Kiia Lahtinen had 30 saves in net for Maine.

UConn improves to 12-8-0 overall and 10-3-0 in Hockey East while Maine falls to 3-16-0 overall and 3-10-0 in Hockey East.

Maine will play Merrimack College at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday, December 14th at 6 p.m.

