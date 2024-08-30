Maine Field Hockey Falls to #1 Northwestern 3-0 to Begin Season

The Maine Black Bears Field Hockey Team fell to the #1 team in the nation to start the season, losing 3-0 to Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois on Friday, August 30th.

Northwestern outshot Maine 23-3. Maine didn't get a shot on goal until the final 2 minutes of the 3rd Quarter.

Northwestern's 1st goal was scored with 38 seconds left in the 1st Quarter, with Ashley Sessa scoring,

The 2nd goal came with 4:14 left in the 2nd Quarter. as Olivia Bent-Cole scored

The Final goal came with 4:44 gone in the 3rd Quarter, with Olivia Bent-Cole scoring her 2nd goal of the game.

Jayde Temby had 3 saves, allowing 2 goals, starting the game in goal for Maine. Rozarie Mrazova had 6 saves, allowing 1 goal.

Maine, now 0-1 will play UMass on Saturday, August 31st at 11 a.m. in Evanston.