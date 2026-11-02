Maine High School Regional Field Hockey Championships Set for Wednesday, November 4th
The Maine High School Regional Field Hockey Championships will be played this Wednesday, November 4th at Scarborough High School and at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.
Northern Maine Regional Finals - Messalonskee High School
- Class B - 3:30 p.m. #1 Nokomis vs. #2 Leavitt
- Class C - 5:30 p.m. #1 Foxcroft Academy vs. #2 Dexter
- Class A - 7:30 p.m. #1 Mt. Ararat vs. #2 Skowhegan
Southern Maine Regional Finals - Scarborough High School
- Class B - 3:00 p.m. #1 Yarmouth vs. #2 Freeport
- Class C - 5 p.m. #1 Winthrop vs. #2 Spruce Mountain
- Class A - 7 p.m. #1 Cheverus vs. #3 Thornton Academy
Tickets may be purchased online ahead of the games. Adult admission is $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for students and seniors. Admission is good for all 3 games at each site. Tickets may be purchased onsite, using a credit or debit card. To purchase tickets for the Northern Maine Regional Finals click HERE. To purchase tickets for the Southern Maine Regional Finals click HERE