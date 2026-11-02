The Maine High School Regional Field Hockey Championships will be played this Wednesday, November 4th at Scarborough High School and at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Northern Maine Regional Finals - Messalonskee High School

Class B - 3:30 p.m. #1 Nokomis vs. #2 Leavitt

Class C - 5:30 p.m. #1 Foxcroft Academy vs. #2 Dexter

Class A - 7:30 p.m. #1 Mt. Ararat vs. #2 Skowhegan

Southern Maine Regional Finals - Scarborough High School

Class B - 3:00 p.m. #1 Yarmouth vs. #2 Freeport

Class C - 5 p.m. #1 Winthrop vs. #2 Spruce Mountain

Class A - 7 p.m. #1 Cheverus vs. #3 Thornton Academy

Tickets may be purchased online ahead of the games. Adult admission is $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for students and seniors. Admission is good for all 3 games at each site. Tickets may be purchased onsite, using a credit or debit card. To purchase tickets for the Northern Maine Regional Finals click HERE. To purchase tickets for the Southern Maine Regional Finals click HERE