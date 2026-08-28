The Maine Field Hockey Team fell to #8 Liberty University 5-0 in the 2026 season opener at the University of Maine on Friday afternoon, August 28th.

The Flames took a 1-0 lead in the 1st Quarter and then scored another goal in the 2nd Quarter to take a 2-0 lead at the Half. Liberty scored twice more in the 3rd Quarter, including on a penalty stroke to lead 4-0 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. They added 1 more in the 4thQuarter.

Liberty outshot Maine 29-2, The Flames had 11 shots on goal in the 1st and 3rd Quarters.

Liberty had a 5-1 penalty corner advantage.

Fiona Guensch started in goal for Maine and played the 1st Half and had 10 saves. Annabel Halkes was in goal for the 2nd Half for Maine, and had 18 saves.

Maine is now 0-1. They will play host to the University of Massachusetts on Sunday, August 30th at 12 noon.

Check out photos from the game