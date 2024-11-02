Maine Field Hockey Shuts Out UNH 2-0

The Maine Field Hockey Team celebrated Senior Day on Friday November 1st, with a 2-0 win over the University of New Hampshire Wildcats. The win clinched 3rd place for the Black Bears in the America East Tournament.

Maine outshot UNH 19-6 and had a 14-5 shot-on-goal advantage. The Black Bears had an 11-4 penalty corner advantage.

The game was scoreless into the 3rd Quarter when Saylor Kuefler scored her 4th goal of the season, assisted by Kate Richardson with 3:29 left to go.

The Black Bears picked up an insurance goal, with 6:04 left to go in the 4th Quarter, when Eloise Perry scored her 1st goal, on a penalty corner, assisted by Alexandra Sacker and Victoria Tinghitella.

Jayde Temby picked up the shutout in goal for the Black Bears, turning away 5 shots.

Maine finishes the season with a 10-8 overall record and a 3-3 America East record. Their 5 shoutouts in the season are the most since 2018.

The America East Tournament will be held in Albany, November 7-10.