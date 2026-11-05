The Maine High School Field Hockey State Championships will be decided this Saturday, November 7th, with the Class A, Class B and Class C championship games all taking place at Edward Little High School in Auburn.

The Northern Maine teams are the designated home team this year. Here is the schedule.

Class A

11:05 a.m. #1 Mt. Ararat vs. #1 Cheverus

Class B

1:05 p.m. #1 Nokomis vs. #2 Freeport

Class C

3:05 p.m. #1 Foxcroft Academy vs. #1 Winthrop

One ticket will get you into the site to see all 3 games. Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online HERE. Tickets may be purchase onsite using a credit or debit card. All the games will be broadcast on Maine Public Television.