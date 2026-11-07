Maine State Field Hockey Titles Awarded
The Class A, Class B and Class C Field Hockey State Titles were awarded on Saturday, November 6that Edward Little High School.
The Northern Maine Teams won the Class B and Class C State Title, while Cheverus, the Southern Maine Team won the Class A Title
Class A
- #1 Cheverus 2 #1 Mt. Ararat 1
Class B
- #1 Nokomis 1 #2 Freeport 0
Class C
- #1 Foxcroft Academy 2 . #1 Winthrop 0
Thanks for a great season.
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Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky