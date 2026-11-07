The Class A, Class B and Class C Field Hockey State Titles were awarded on Saturday, November 6that Edward Little High School.

The Northern Maine Teams won the Class B and Class C State Title, while Cheverus, the Southern Maine Team won the Class A Title

Class A

#1 Cheverus 2 #1 Mt. Ararat 1

Class B

#1 Nokomis 1 #2 Freeport 0

Class C

#1 Foxcroft Academy 2 . #1 Winthrop 0

Thanks for a great season.