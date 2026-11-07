Maine State Field Hockey Titles Awarded

Maine State Field Hockey Titles Awarded

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

The Class A, Class B and Class C Field Hockey State Titles were awarded on Saturday, November 6that Edward Little High School.

The Northern Maine Teams won the Class B and Class C State Title, while Cheverus, the Southern Maine Team won the Class A Title

Class A

  •  #1 Cheverus 2  #1 Mt. Ararat 1

Class B

  • #1 Nokomis 1  #2 Freeport 0

Class C

  • #1 Foxcroft Academy 2 . #1 Winthrop 0

Thanks for a great season.

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Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Field Hockey

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