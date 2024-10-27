Maine Football Falls to #15 Rhode Island 24-14

The Maine Black Bear Football Team fell to the #15 Rhode Island Rams 24-14 in Kingston, Rhode Island on Saturday, October 26th.

Maine led 7-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter when Cooper Heisey caught a 7 yard pass from Carter Peevy and Joey Bryson kicked the extra point. The score came on a 90 yard 7:01 drive with just 53

URI then scored 14 unanswered points in the 2nd Quarter to take a 14-7 lead through the 1st Half.

The game was scoreless through the 3rd Quarter.

In the 4th Quarter Maine tied the game at 14-14 with just 4 seconds gone in the 4th. Brian Santana-Fis ran in from 4 yards out, and Bryson kicked the extra point. The drive took 5:14, 9 plays and 43 yards.

But URI scored 10 unanswered points icing the game with a 35 yard field goal with 6:04 left, for the 24-14 win.

Carter Peevy was 29-39 passing for Maine, for 279 yards and 1 touchdown. He was sacked 6 times.

Brian Santana-Fis was Maine's leading rusher, running for 89 yards on 15 runs, with he longest 42 yards.

Montigo Moss was Maine's leading receiver catching the ball 9 times for 80 yards.

There were no turnovers in the game.

Maine is now 4-4 overall and 2-3 in conference. The Black Bears travel to Norman, Oklahoma to play Oklahoma, Saturday afternoon. November 2nd. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 2 p.m.

Get our free mobile app