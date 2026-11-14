The Maine Black Bears' long season continued on Saturday, November 14th with a 37-3 loss to #25 UAlbany on the road at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium in New York.

Maine trailed 14-0 at teh end of the 1st Quarter, and the Black Bears were down 21-0 before Omar Aboutoui kicked a 42 yard field goal with 8:06 left to play in the 1st Half. The field goal capped a 11-play drive.

Albany scored a safety to make the score 23-3 at the end of the 1st Half. The Great Danes led 30-3 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine outgained Albany rushing, 120-105 yards. But the Great Danes controlled the air, outpassing Maine 266-42 yards. Albany outgained Maine 371-162 on offense.

Michael McMaugh was 9-20 at quarterbck for Maine for 36 yards, being picked off once. Caden Drezek was 2-4 for 6 yards passing.

Rashawn Marshall was 14-74 yards rushing. Ty'ee Stephens was 1-42 yards. Aidan Winter was 7-11 yards nd Michael McMaugh was 6-5 yards.

Ty Boone was Maine's leading receiver catching the ball 1 time for 20 yards.

Brayden Isaiah was Maine's leading tackler with 10 solo tackles and 1 assist. Sam Oppenheimer had 6 solo tackles and 1 assist.

Alba is 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the CAA. Maine is 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the CAA. Maine will play their last game of the season on Saturday, November 21st, when they host UNH in the Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. with the pregame with Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy starting at 12:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.