The Maine Football Team's long season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, with a 24-21 loss to UNH on November 21st. The Black Bears had a chance to tie the game with 56 seconds left, but Omar Aboutoui's 27 yard field goal sailed wide-right.

The game had been tied 21-21 when Lucas Glassburn kicked a 44 yard field goal that bounced off the upright and went through for 3 points.

Maine took a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes left to play in the 1st Quarter, when Michael McMaugh connected on a 37 yard pass to Ty Boone. The point after was good.

UNH tied the game with 4:47 left to play in the 1st Quarter on a 20 yard run by Myles Thomasson . With the extra point good, the game was tied 7-7.

Maine took a 14-7 lead with 3:10 left to play in the 1st Quarter. McMaugh connected on a 43 yard pass to Major Leak. The point after was good.

The Black Bears led 21-7 with 13:46 left in the 1st Half, on another touchdown pass from McMaugh. This time it was a 30-yarder to Sebastian Ramery. The point after was good.

UNH scored two touchdowns to tied the score at 21-21 at the end of the 1st Half. Tommy McLeish connected on a 36 yard pass to Colby Ramshaw and then McLeish connected on a 11 yard pass to Ryan Ricketti.

Maine outgained UNH rushing 215-49.UNH had 245 yards passing compared to Maine's 188 yards. Maine outgained UNH 403-294 yards.

Michael McMaugh was 10-23 passing for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Rashawn Marshall was 23-164 rushing to lead Maine.

Sebastian Ramery was Maine's leading receiver catching the ball twice for 60 yards.

Omar Aboutouni missed 2 field goals for Maine, both from 27 yards in the 4th Quarter.

Sam Oppenhimer was Maine's leading tackler with 12 total tackles, 5 solo and 7 assists.

UNH ends the season with a 5-7 record and 4-4 in the CAA. Maine ends the season 1-10, losing 9 in-a-row and 1-7 in the CAA.