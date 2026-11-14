Maine High School Football Regional and State Finals – November 14
On Saturday, November 14th 2 State Gold Balls were awarded and the remaining regional finals were played. Here are the Saturday scores!
8-Man Large School State Finals
- Yarmouth 72 Old Town 26
8-Man Small School State Finals
- Orono 22 Old Orchard Beach 14
Class A North Regional Final
- Oxford Hills 42 Windham 27
Class A South Regional Final
- Bonny Eagle 35 Thornton Academy 28
Class B South Regional Finals
- Marshwood 14 Kennebunk 8 in Overtime
Class D Northern Regional Finals
- Winslow 36 John Bapst 20
The Class A, B, C and D State Finals will be played on Saturday, November 21st.
Additionally the 8-Man Sportsmanship Awards were handed out. Congratulations to
- Orono Northern Maine 8-Man Small Schools
- Mount View Southern Maine 8-Man Small Schools
- Waterville - Northern Maine 8-Man Large Schools
- Mt. Ararat - Southern Maine 8-Man Large Schools