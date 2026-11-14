On Saturday, November 14th 2 State Gold Balls were awarded and the remaining regional finals were played. Here are the Saturday scores!

8-Man Large School State Finals

Yarmouth 72 Old Town 26

8-Man Small School State Finals

Orono 22 Old Orchard Beach 14

Class A North Regional Final

Oxford Hills 42 Windham 27

Class A South Regional Final

Bonny Eagle 35 Thornton Academy 28

Class B South Regional Finals

Marshwood 14 Kennebunk 8 in Overtime

Class D Northern Regional Finals

Winslow 36 John Bapst 20

The Class A, B, C and D State Finals will be played on Saturday, November 21st.

Additionally the 8-Man Sportsmanship Awards were handed out. Congratulations to

Orono Northern Maine 8-Man Small Schools

Mount View Southern Maine 8-Man Small Schools

Waterville - Northern Maine 8-Man Large Schools

Mt. Ararat - Southern Maine 8-Man Large Schools