Maine High School Football Regional and State Finals – November 14

Maine High School Football Regional and State Finals – November 14

Gizelka

On Saturday, November 14th 2 State Gold Balls were awarded and the remaining regional finals were played. Here are the Saturday scores!

8-Man Large School State Finals

  • Yarmouth 72 Old Town 26

8-Man Small School State Finals

  • Orono 22 Old Orchard Beach 14

Class A North Regional Final

  • Oxford Hills 42 Windham 27

Class A South Regional Final

  • Bonny Eagle 35 Thornton Academy 28

Class B South Regional Finals

  • Marshwood 14 Kennebunk 8 in Overtime

Class D Northern Regional Finals

  • Winslow 36 John Bapst 20

The Class A, B, C and D State Finals will be played on Saturday, November 21st.

Additionally the 8-Man Sportsmanship Awards were handed out. Congratulations to

  • Orono  Northern Maine 8-Man Small Schools
  • Mount View Southern Maine 8-Man Small Schools
  • Waterville - Northern Maine 8-Man Large Schools
  • Mt. Ararat - Southern Maine 8-Man Large Schools

The Week That Was: In Photos (Nov. 13, 2026)

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Football, High School Football Scores

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