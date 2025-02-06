Maine Girls High School Ice Hockey Semifinals Set

The Maine Girls High School Ice Hockey Semifinals are set and will be played on Saturday, February 8th.

The Semifinal Matchups are

North

#1 Yarmouth vs. #4 Penobscot Pioneers

#2 Brunswick vs. #6 Winslow

South

#1 Cheverus vs. #4 Biddeford

#2 Portland vs. #3 Gorham

The Regional Finals will be played on February 12th with the State Championship to be held on February 15th.

Here are the Quarterfinal results from February 5th

North

#4 Penobscot Pioneers defeated #5 Lewiston 4-1

#6 Winslow defeated #3 Edward Little 3-2

South

#4 Biddeford defeated #5 Falmouth 3-2

#2 Portland defeated #7 Greely