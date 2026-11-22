The puck dropped at various ice hockey rinks throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, November 21st as Maine High School Girl's Hockey Teams were in action. Here are the scores.

Black Tigers 3 Cheverus 2

Brunswick 2 Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 0

Penobscot 4 Blue Devils 3

Red Hornets 12 York 0

Scoring for the Penobscot Pioneers on Saturday night were

Freyja Mattsen - 2 goals and 1 assist

Izzy Brideau - 1 goal, 2 assists

Scotia O'Handley 1 unassisted goal

Ella Davis - 1 assist.

Check back daily as we will have all the scores Tuesday-Sunday, as high school games are played throughout the State all throughout the winter season.