Maine High School Girl’s Hockey Scores – November 21
The puck dropped at various ice hockey rinks throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, November 21st as Maine High School Girl's Hockey Teams were in action. Here are the scores.
- Black Tigers 3 Cheverus 2
- Brunswick 2 Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 0
- Penobscot 4 Blue Devils 3
- Red Hornets 12 York 0
Scoring for the Penobscot Pioneers on Saturday night were
- Freyja Mattsen - 2 goals and 1 assist
- Izzy Brideau - 1 goal, 2 assists
- Scotia O'Handley 1 unassisted goal
- Ella Davis - 1 assist.
Check back daily as we will have all the scores Tuesday-Sunday, as high school games are played throughout the State all throughout the winter season.
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