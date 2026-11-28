With 1 week until the start of the Winter Sports Season for High School Basketball, Boys Hockey, Wrestling and Indoor Track, the Girl's Hockey Teams are still commanding the spotlight. Here are the scores from Friday, November 27th.

Girls Hockey

Penobscot Pioneers 11 Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 0

Red Hornets 6 Biddeford/Thornton Academy.Kennebunk/Wells 2

In the Penobscot Pioneers with over Greely/Gray New-Gloucester Scotia O'Handley and Maci Reardon each scored twice. Other goal scorers included Alyse Sapiel, Freyja Mattson, Lula Horton, Ella Davis, Ashlyn Dearborn, Emma LaPrino and Lillie Rockwell. Harper Menz had 3 assists and Izzy Brideau had 2 assists.

Check back daily as we will have all the scores Tuesday-Sunday, as high school games are played throughout the State all throughout the winter season.

We will begin our Winter High School Athlete of the Week, taking nominations for the 1st weekend, December 4th-5th, once games begin. Please email your nominations to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 6th. Voting will begin December 7th. Our High School Athlete of the Week is presented by Hammond Lumber.