Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings as of Sunday October 18

Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings as of Sunday October 18

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, October 18th entering the last week of the regular season. Most schools just have 1 or 2 games left to play.

Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 21st

Here are the Regional and State Final Dates and Locations

Regional Prelims 8 Player: October 23
Regional Prelims: October 24
Regional Quarter Finals: October 27/28
Regional Semifinals Class A, C, & 8 Person: October 30
Regional Semifinals Class B & D: October 31Regional Finals: November 3
Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School
Class A South - Scarborough High School
Class C North - Hermon High School
Class C South - Edward Little High School
8 North - Brewer High School
8 South - Gardiner Area High SchoolRegional Finals: November 4
Class B North - Hampden Academy
Class B South - Falmouth High School
Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School
Class D South - Cony High SchoolState Finals: November 7
Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School
Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor
Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School

Class D - North Site - Messalonskee High School
8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School
Here are the Heal Point Standings
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Camden Hills 12-0  124.541
  2. Brunswick 8-3-1  80.306
  3. Mt. Ararat 9-4  79.235
  4. Bangor 7-3-1  59.872
  5. Mt Blue 4-4-4  55.000
  6. Brewer 8-4-1  50.485
  7. Lewiston 2-9-2  34.082
  8. Hampden Academy 4-9  31.633
  9. Edward Little 3-10  14.184
  10. Messalonskee 3-10-0  14.184
  11. Oxford Hills 0-11-2  9.158
Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. John Bapst 12-0-1  142.653
  2. Gardiner 11-1-1  105.714
  3. Presque Isle 8-3-2  102.781
  4. Hermon 10-2-1  94.974
  5. Belfast 13-0-0  91.020
  6. Cony 8-4-1  76.301
  7. Skowhegan 11-1-1  76.199
  8. Erskine Academy 6-5-2  59.643
  9. MDI 5-7-2  47.245
  10. Ellsworth 5-8-0  44.847
  11. Foxcroft Academy 5-7-1  24.388
  12. Medomak Valley 2-10-1  21.760
  13. Caribou 2-12-0  20.918
  14. Old Town 2-11-0  18.980
  15. Oceanside 2-9-1  18.316
  16. Lawrence 2-8-3  15.689
  17. Waterville 1-12-0  4.857
  18. Nokomis 0-13-0  0.000
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Fort Kent 11-0-2  136.939
  2. Mattanawcook Academy 8-4-1  79.770
  3. Orono 8-4-1  75.587
  4. Houlton/GHCA 7-6-0  72.449
  5. Central 6-5-2  70.587
  6. Winslow 9-4-1  62.372
  7. Bucksport 2-9-2  22.832
  8. MCI 4-9-0  14.796
  9. Mount View 3-9-1  13.648
Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Penobscot Valley 6-2-4  97.015
  2. Central Aroostook 10-3-0  87.398
  3. Fort Fairfield 11-2-0  84.694
  4. Ashland 8-4-1  67.985
  5. Madawaska 9-3-0  57.959
  6. Van Buren 8-5-0  57.908
  7. Washburn 6-6-0  19.796
  8. Schenck/Stearns 4-9-0  6.939
  9. Easton 4-9-0  4.898
  10. Hodgdon 1-12-0  1.735
  11. Southern Aroostook 1-12-0  1.735
  12. Maine School of Science and Math 0-10  0.000
8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Dexter 11-2-1  110.612
  2. Wisdom 12-2-0  103.265
  3. Sumner 13-0-0  85.714
  4. Shead  9-3-0  58.980
  5. Deer Isle-Stonington 7-5-1  56.735
  6. Penobscot Christian 9-5-0  49.796
  7. Penquis Valley 4-8-1  47.143
  8. Lee Academy 8-5-0  44.898
  9. Katahdin 8-6-0  40.204
  10. GSA 4-7-1  32.245
  11. Calais 5-7-0  31.224
  12. Piscataquis 2-11-0  20.612
  13. Narraguagus 5-8-0  13.878
  14. Washington Academy 1-11-0  13.061
  15. Woodland 1-12-0  1.633
  16. East Grand 1-13-0  1.633
Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Scarborough 12-0-1  179.082
  2. Windham 10-2-1  142.857
  3. Kennebunk 9-3-1  102.755
  4. Bonny Eagle 8-2-3  101.224
  5. South Portland 9-2-2  98.673
  6. Cheverus 7-5-0  73.163
  7. Thornton Academy 6-5-2  68.061
  8. Gorham 6-5-2  67.551
  9. Marshwood 7-5-1  65.000
  10. Westbrook 7-6-0  56.837
  11. Deering 6-7-1  47.143
  12. Falmouth 3-9-1  36.225
  13. Portland 3-8-2  26.735
  14. Sanford 3-9-1  26.224
  15. Noble 4-9-0  20.102
  16. Massabesic 2-11-0  1.429
  17. Biddeford 0-14-0  0.000
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Yarmouth 12-1-0  156.071
  2. Cape Elizabeth 11-1-1  144.439
  3. Poland 10-1-2  120.230
  4. Freeport 10-3-0  110714
  5. Lincoln Academy 9-4-0  66.480
  6. Greely 6-5-2  55.765
  7. Leavitt 5-6-2  53.622
  8. Lake Region 7-5-0  39.388
  9. Morse 5-6-1 36.658
  10. Fryeburg 4-8-1  29.362
  11. York 2-10-2  26.735
  12. Gray-New Gloucester 4-10-0  21.888
Class C South- Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Mount Abram 13-0-0  143.776
  2. Maranacook 12-1-0  117.806
  3. Hall-Dale 10-2-2  114.770
  4. Traip Academy 9-3-2 79.668
  5. North Yarmouth 9-4-0  64.439
  6. Spruce Mountain 7-3-2  54.031
  7. Waynflete 4-7-1  35.638
  8. Winthrop 4-9-0  24.082
  9. Oak Hill 5-8-0  23.980
  10. Wells 0-11-1  9.260
  11. Lisbon 1-12-0  0.714
  12. Sacopee Valley 0-12-0  0.000
Class D South - Top 4 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Old Orchard Beach 6-7-0  49.286
  2. Monmouth Academy 7-6-0  46.582
  3. Telstar 5-8-0  11.837
  4. Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-10-1  9.069
8-Person South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Bangor Christian 12-0-0  140.000
  2. Richmond 10-3-0  96.388
  3. Buckfield 10-2-0  88.250
  4. Madison 10-3-0  81.633
  5. Temple Academy 10-2-0  59.439
  6. Dirigo 7-6-1  49.883
  7. Greenville 7-5-0  31.184
  8. Mountain Valley 4-7-2  25.719
  9. Rangeley Lakes 3-9-1  21.556
  10. Searsport 5-8-0  17.143
  11. Vinalhaven/North Haven 1-7-1  13.714
  12. Valley 3-9-1  9.551
  13. Pine Tree Academy 2-7-1  8.405
  14. Carrabec 1-11-0  3.429

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Categories: Girls Soccer, High School Soccer

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