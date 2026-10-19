Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings as of Sunday October 18
Here are the Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, October 18th entering the last week of the regular season. Most schools just have 1 or 2 games left to play.
Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 21st
Here are the Regional and State Final Dates and Locations
Regional Prelims 8 Player: October 23
Regional Prelims: October 24
Regional Quarter Finals: October 27/28
Regional Semifinals Class A, C, & 8 Person: October 30
Regional Semifinals Class B & D: October 31Regional Finals: November 3
Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School
Class A South - Scarborough High School
Class C North - Hermon High School
Class C South - Edward Little High School
8 North - Brewer High School
8 South - Gardiner Area High SchoolRegional Finals: November 4
Class B North - Hampden Academy
Class B South - Falmouth High School
Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School
Class D South - Cony High SchoolState Finals: November 7
Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School
Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor
Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School
8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School
- Camden Hills 12-0 124.541
- Brunswick 8-3-1 80.306
- Mt. Ararat 9-4 79.235
- Bangor 7-3-1 59.872
- Mt Blue 4-4-4 55.000
- Brewer 8-4-1 50.485
- Lewiston 2-9-2 34.082
- Hampden Academy 4-9 31.633
- Edward Little 3-10 14.184
- Messalonskee 3-10-0 14.184
- Oxford Hills 0-11-2 9.158
- John Bapst 12-0-1 142.653
- Gardiner 11-1-1 105.714
- Presque Isle 8-3-2 102.781
- Hermon 10-2-1 94.974
- Belfast 13-0-0 91.020
- Cony 8-4-1 76.301
- Skowhegan 11-1-1 76.199
- Erskine Academy 6-5-2 59.643
- MDI 5-7-2 47.245
- Ellsworth 5-8-0 44.847
- Foxcroft Academy 5-7-1 24.388
- Medomak Valley 2-10-1 21.760
- Caribou 2-12-0 20.918
- Old Town 2-11-0 18.980
- Oceanside 2-9-1 18.316
- Lawrence 2-8-3 15.689
- Waterville 1-12-0 4.857
- Nokomis 0-13-0 0.000
- Fort Kent 11-0-2 136.939
- Mattanawcook Academy 8-4-1 79.770
- Orono 8-4-1 75.587
- Houlton/GHCA 7-6-0 72.449
- Central 6-5-2 70.587
- Winslow 9-4-1 62.372
- Bucksport 2-9-2 22.832
- MCI 4-9-0 14.796
- Mount View 3-9-1 13.648
- Penobscot Valley 6-2-4 97.015
- Central Aroostook 10-3-0 87.398
- Fort Fairfield 11-2-0 84.694
- Ashland 8-4-1 67.985
- Madawaska 9-3-0 57.959
- Van Buren 8-5-0 57.908
- Washburn 6-6-0 19.796
- Schenck/Stearns 4-9-0 6.939
- Easton 4-9-0 4.898
- Hodgdon 1-12-0 1.735
- Southern Aroostook 1-12-0 1.735
- Maine School of Science and Math 0-10 0.000
- Dexter 11-2-1 110.612
- Wisdom 12-2-0 103.265
- Sumner 13-0-0 85.714
- Shead 9-3-0 58.980
- Deer Isle-Stonington 7-5-1 56.735
- Penobscot Christian 9-5-0 49.796
- Penquis Valley 4-8-1 47.143
- Lee Academy 8-5-0 44.898
- Katahdin 8-6-0 40.204
- GSA 4-7-1 32.245
- Calais 5-7-0 31.224
- Piscataquis 2-11-0 20.612
- Narraguagus 5-8-0 13.878
- Washington Academy 1-11-0 13.061
- Woodland 1-12-0 1.633
- East Grand 1-13-0 1.633
- Scarborough 12-0-1 179.082
- Windham 10-2-1 142.857
- Kennebunk 9-3-1 102.755
- Bonny Eagle 8-2-3 101.224
- South Portland 9-2-2 98.673
- Cheverus 7-5-0 73.163
- Thornton Academy 6-5-2 68.061
- Gorham 6-5-2 67.551
- Marshwood 7-5-1 65.000
- Westbrook 7-6-0 56.837
- Deering 6-7-1 47.143
- Falmouth 3-9-1 36.225
- Portland 3-8-2 26.735
- Sanford 3-9-1 26.224
- Noble 4-9-0 20.102
- Massabesic 2-11-0 1.429
- Biddeford 0-14-0 0.000
- Yarmouth 12-1-0 156.071
- Cape Elizabeth 11-1-1 144.439
- Poland 10-1-2 120.230
- Freeport 10-3-0 110714
- Lincoln Academy 9-4-0 66.480
- Greely 6-5-2 55.765
- Leavitt 5-6-2 53.622
- Lake Region 7-5-0 39.388
- Morse 5-6-1 36.658
- Fryeburg 4-8-1 29.362
- York 2-10-2 26.735
- Gray-New Gloucester 4-10-0 21.888
- Mount Abram 13-0-0 143.776
- Maranacook 12-1-0 117.806
- Hall-Dale 10-2-2 114.770
- Traip Academy 9-3-2 79.668
- North Yarmouth 9-4-0 64.439
- Spruce Mountain 7-3-2 54.031
- Waynflete 4-7-1 35.638
- Winthrop 4-9-0 24.082
- Oak Hill 5-8-0 23.980
- Wells 0-11-1 9.260
- Lisbon 1-12-0 0.714
- Sacopee Valley 0-12-0 0.000
- Old Orchard Beach 6-7-0 49.286
- Monmouth Academy 7-6-0 46.582
- Telstar 5-8-0 11.837
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-10-1 9.069
- Bangor Christian 12-0-0 140.000
- Richmond 10-3-0 96.388
- Buckfield 10-2-0 88.250
- Madison 10-3-0 81.633
- Temple Academy 10-2-0 59.439
- Dirigo 7-6-1 49.883
- Greenville 7-5-0 31.184
- Mountain Valley 4-7-2 25.719
- Rangeley Lakes 3-9-1 21.556
- Searsport 5-8-0 17.143
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 1-7-1 13.714
- Valley 3-9-1 9.551
- Pine Tree Academy 2-7-1 8.405
- Carrabec 1-11-0 3.429
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