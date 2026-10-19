Here are the Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, October 18th entering the last week of the regular season. Most schools just have 1 or 2 games left to play.

Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 21st

Here are the Regional and State Final Dates and Locations

Regional Prelims 8 Player: October 23

Regional Prelims: October 24

Regional Quarter Finals: October 27/28

Regional Semifinals Class A, C, & 8 Person: October 30

Regional Semifinals Class B & D: October 31Regional Finals: November 3

Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School

Class A South - Scarborough High School

Class C North - Hermon High School

Class C South - Edward Little High School

8 North - Brewer High School

8 South - Gardiner Area High SchoolRegional Finals: November 4

Class B North - Hampden Academy

Class B South - Falmouth High School

Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School

Class D South - Cony High SchoolState Finals: November 7

Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School

Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor

Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School

Class D - North Site - Messalonskee High School

8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School

Here are the Heal Point Standings

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Camden Hills 12-0 124.541 Brunswick 8-3-1 80.306 Mt. Ararat 9-4 79.235 Bangor 7-3-1 59.872 Mt Blue 4-4-4 55.000 Brewer 8-4-1 50.485 Lewiston 2-9-2 34.082 Hampden Academy 4-9 31.633 Edward Little 3-10 14.184 Messalonskee 3-10-0 14.184 Oxford Hills 0-11-2 9.158

Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

John Bapst 12-0-1 142.653 Gardiner 11-1-1 105.714 Presque Isle 8-3-2 102.781 Hermon 10-2-1 94.974 Belfast 13-0-0 91.020 Cony 8-4-1 76.301 Skowhegan 11-1-1 76.199 Erskine Academy 6-5-2 59.643 MDI 5-7-2 47.245 Ellsworth 5-8-0 44.847 Foxcroft Academy 5-7-1 24.388 Medomak Valley 2-10-1 21.760 Caribou 2-12-0 20.918 Old Town 2-11-0 18.980 Oceanside 2-9-1 18.316 Lawrence 2-8-3 15.689 Waterville 1-12-0 4.857 Nokomis 0-13-0 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Fort Kent 11-0-2 136.939 Mattanawcook Academy 8-4-1 79.770 Orono 8-4-1 75.587 Houlton/GHCA 7-6-0 72.449 Central 6-5-2 70.587 Winslow 9-4-1 62.372 Bucksport 2-9-2 22.832 MCI 4-9-0 14.796 Mount View 3-9-1 13.648

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Penobscot Valley 6-2-4 97.015 Central Aroostook 10-3-0 87.398 Fort Fairfield 11-2-0 84.694 Ashland 8-4-1 67.985 Madawaska 9-3-0 57.959 Van Buren 8-5-0 57.908 Washburn 6-6-0 19.796 Schenck/Stearns 4-9-0 6.939 Easton 4-9-0 4.898 Hodgdon 1-12-0 1.735 Southern Aroostook 1-12-0 1.735 Maine School of Science and Math 0-10 0.000

8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Dexter 11-2-1 110.612 Wisdom 12-2-0 103.265 Sumner 13-0-0 85.714 Shead 9-3-0 58.980 Deer Isle-Stonington 7-5-1 56.735 Penobscot Christian 9-5-0 49.796 Penquis Valley 4-8-1 47.143 Lee Academy 8-5-0 44.898 Katahdin 8-6-0 40.204 GSA 4-7-1 32.245 Calais 5-7-0 31.224 Piscataquis 2-11-0 20.612 Narraguagus 5-8-0 13.878 Washington Academy 1-11-0 13.061 Woodland 1-12-0 1.633 East Grand 1-13-0 1.633

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Scarborough 12-0-1 179.082 Windham 10-2-1 142.857 Kennebunk 9-3-1 102.755 Bonny Eagle 8-2-3 101.224 South Portland 9-2-2 98.673 Cheverus 7-5-0 73.163 Thornton Academy 6-5-2 68.061 Gorham 6-5-2 67.551 Marshwood 7-5-1 65.000 Westbrook 7-6-0 56.837 Deering 6-7-1 47.143 Falmouth 3-9-1 36.225 Portland 3-8-2 26.735 Sanford 3-9-1 26.224 Noble 4-9-0 20.102 Massabesic 2-11-0 1.429 Biddeford 0-14-0 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Yarmouth 12-1-0 156.071 Cape Elizabeth 11-1-1 144.439 Poland 10-1-2 120.230 Freeport 10-3-0 110714 Lincoln Academy 9-4-0 66.480 Greely 6-5-2 55.765 Leavitt 5-6-2 53.622 Lake Region 7-5-0 39.388 Morse 5-6-1 36.658 Fryeburg 4-8-1 29.362 York 2-10-2 26.735 Gray-New Gloucester 4-10-0 21.888

Class C South- Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Mount Abram 13-0-0 143.776 Maranacook 12-1-0 117.806 Hall-Dale 10-2-2 114.770 Traip Academy 9-3-2 79.668 North Yarmouth 9-4-0 64.439 Spruce Mountain 7-3-2 54.031 Waynflete 4-7-1 35.638 Winthrop 4-9-0 24.082 Oak Hill 5-8-0 23.980 Wells 0-11-1 9.260 Lisbon 1-12-0 0.714 Sacopee Valley 0-12-0 0.000

Class D South - Top 4 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Old Orchard Beach 6-7-0 49.286 Monmouth Academy 7-6-0 46.582 Telstar 5-8-0 11.837 Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-10-1 9.069

8-Person South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Bangor Christian 12-0-0 140.000 Richmond 10-3-0 96.388 Buckfield 10-2-0 88.250 Madison 10-3-0 81.633 Temple Academy 10-2-0 59.439 Dirigo 7-6-1 49.883 Greenville 7-5-0 31.184 Mountain Valley 4-7-2 25.719 Rangeley Lakes 3-9-1 21.556 Searsport 5-8-0 17.143 Vinalhaven/North Haven 1-7-1 13.714 Valley 3-9-1 9.551 Pine Tree Academy 2-7-1 8.405 Carrabec 1-11-0 3.429