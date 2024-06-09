Maine High School Baseball and Semifinal Playoff Scores – June 8

Rain played havoc with the semifinal games on Saturday, with many games being postponed until Monday. Here are the scores for the games played and reported on Saturday, June 8th.

Baseball

Bangor 7 Brewer 3

Bucksport 6 Foxcroft Academy 0

Ellsworth 5 MDI 3

Falmouth 4 Thornton Academy 1

Greely 5 Cape Elizabeth 4

Messalonskee 6 Skowhegan 5

Monmouth Academy 7 Maranacook 6

Sacopee Valley 11 Mount Abram 1

St. Dominic 6 Greenville 0

Scarborough 5 Marshwood 2

Stearns 5 Fort Fairfield 3

Washington Academy 4 Mount View 0

Woodland 8 Katahdin 3

Yarmouth 5 York 4

Softball

Cheverus 8 Scarborough 0

Freeport 9 Medomak Valley 8

Hall-Dale 8 Dirigo 0

North Yarmouth Academy 12 Carrabec 2

Oxford Hills 7 Hampden Academy 3

Penobscot Valley 11 Jonesport-Beals 0

Spruce Mountain 7 Monmouth Academy 5

Windham 8 Portland 0

Woodland 9 Hodgdon 1

York 10 Gardiner 0