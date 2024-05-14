Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Monday May 13

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, May 13th.

Baseball

Ashland 18 Southern Aroostook 16

Bangor 7 Oxford Hills 3

Belfast 7 Oceanside 1

Biddeford 9 Portland 0

Brewer 1 Hermon 0

Calais 5 Narraguagus 3

Cony 9 Winslow 0

Deer Isle-Stonington 6 Lee Academy 5

Foxcroft Academy 12 Orono 0

Gardiner 3 Lawrence 2

GSA 6 Lee Academy 5

Greely 7 Cape Elizabeth 5

Hampden Academy 3 Edward Little 2

Leavitt 18 Waterville 1

Machias 18 Shead 8

MCI 12 Central 2

Medomak Valley 8 Lincoln Academy 1

Messalonskee 5 Brunswick 2

Monmouth Academy 15 Maranacook 2

Mount Ararat 5 Morse 1

Mount Blue 7 Camden Hills 1

Mount View 3 Bucksport 1

Mountain Valley 13 Madison 7

Oak Hill 16 Hall-Dale 6

Piscataquis 12 Penobscot Valley 4

Poland 3 Lake Region 0

Richmond 17 Valley 2

Sanford 2 Windham 1

Stearns 13 Schenck 0

Thornton Academy 0 Kennebunk 1

Washburn 24 Central Aroostook 9

Winthrop 5 Boothbay 2

Woodland 20 Bangor Christian 0

York 10 Fryeburg Academy 8

Softball

Belfast 7 Oceanside 1

Bonny Eagle 8 Thornton Academy 7

Brewer 6 Hermon 1

Bucksport 15 Mount View 2

Camden Hills 8 Mt. Blue 3

Central Aroostook 16 Washburn 1

Cony 19 Winslow 5

Deering 10 Noble 0

Falmouth 9 Sanford 2

Gardiner 8 Lawrence 6

GSA 16 Lee Academy 12

Gorham 10 Berwick Academy 0

Greely 9 Cape Elizabeth 4

Hampden Academy 11 Edward Little 10

Hodgdon 19 Madawaska 1

Lake Region 4 Poland 3

Leavitt 4 Buckfield 3

Machias 16 Shead 3

Medomak Valley 8 Lincoln Academy 1

Messalonskee 11 Brunswick 1

Mount Ararat 6 Morse 5

Narraguagus 12 Calais 2

North Yarmouth Academy 11 St. Dominic 7

North Yarmouth Academy 13 St. Dominic 6

Orono 14 Foxcroft Academy 2

Oxford Hills 19 Bangor 2

Portland 5 Kennebunk 1

Richmond 19 Valley 3

Scarborough 12 Westbrook 5

Schenck 15 Stearns 5

Southern Aroostook 11 Ashland 4

Valley 2 Richmond 1

Woodland 15 Bangor Christian 0

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours HERE, now through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.

