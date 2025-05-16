Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, May 15th.

Baseball

Biddeford 17 Westbrook 0

Bonny Eagle 4 Kennebunk 1

Buckfield 10 Rangeley Lakes 0

Cape Elizabeth 5 Lake Region 0

Deering 5 Portland 4

Forest Hills 12 Carrabec 1

Fryeburg Academy 5 Greely 4

GSA 11 Central 5

Hermon 8 Ellsworth 2

John Bapst 6 Old Town 4

Marshwood 1 Falmouth 0

Mattanawcook Academy 7 Dexter 6

Medomak Valley 1 Oceanside 0

Narraguagus 13 Lee Academy 11

Noble 5 Sanford 2

Scarborough 10 Windham 0

South Portland 10 Cheverus 1

Thornton Academy 11 Massabesic 0

Washburn 10 Madawaska 4

Washington Academy 8 Mount View 1

Washington Academy 6 Mount View 3

Waynflete 15 Traip Academy 2

Woodland 13 Jonesport-Beals 3

Softball

Belfast 6 Oceanside 0

Carrabec 10 Forest Hills 3

Hermon 14 Ellsworth 3

Jonesport-Beals 4 Woodland 3

Madawaska 18 Washburn 17

North Yarmouth Academy 10 Old Orchard Beach 0

Old Town 4 John Bapst 1

South Portland 10 Massabesic 0

Vinalhaven 10 Wiscasset 0

Vinalhaven 18 Wiscasset 1

Washington Academy 7 Central 6

Yarmouth 19 Cape Elizabeth 3

Boys Lacrosse

Fryeburg Academy 8 North Yarmouth Academy 7

Noble 16 Morse 6

Girls Lacrosse

Bangor 12 MCI/Nokomis 4

Biddeford 8 Westbrook 7

Cony 17 Oxford Hills 8

Falmouth 4 Massabesic 3

Gardiner 8 Camden Hills 6

Kennebunk 13 Marchwood 7

Lincoln Academy 18 Winslow 1

Messalonskee 15 Lewiston 5

Scarborough 14 Cheverus 13

South Portland 16 Deering 6

Windham 17 Portland 2

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 12-- May 17. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 18th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th -22nd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 23rd.

