Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Tuesday January 13
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 13th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 61 Schenck 20
- Camden Hills 67 Brewer 51
- Cape Elizabeth 37 Fryeburg Academy 19
- Cheverus 66 Massabesic 35
- Edward Little 72 Mt. Blue 24
- Erskine Academy 84 Waterville 18
- Fort Kent 59 Hodgdon 51
- Freeport 48 Lake Region 35
- Gorham 80 Bonny Eagle 37
- Gray-New Gloucester 54 Greely 23
- Hampden Academy 37 Bangor 27
- Hermon 51 Foxcroft Academy 50
- Lewiston 49 Skowhegan 44
- Lincoln Academy 70 Mount View 42
- Madison 30 Mountain Valley 19
- Maranacook 62 Boothbay 24
- Marshwood 47 Noble 14
- Medomak Valley 44 Morse 27
- Monmouth Academy 48 Hall-Dale 28
- Mount Abram 63 Lisbon 24
- Mount Ararat 61 Brunswick 19
- North Haven 55 Islesboro 17
- Oak Hill 44 Winthrop 35
- Oceanside 56 Belfast 28
- Pine Tree Academy 25 Rangeley Lakes 22
- Poland 63 Leavitt 29
- Presque Isle 49 Caribou 38
- Scarborough 39 Deering 30
- South Portland 48 Sanford 42
- Southern Aroostook 62 Fort Fairfield 32
- Spruce Mountain 78 Dirigo 49
- Wells 64 Sacopee Valley 21
- Windham 42 Kennebunk 36
- Winslow 68 MCI 22
- Wisdom 70 Ashland 22
- Yarmouth 53 Waynflete 23
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 76 Schenck 45
- Bonny Eagle 68 Gorham 40
- Brunswick 61 Mt. Ararat 43
- Camden Hills 73 Brewer 63
- Cape Elizabeth 70 Fryeburg Academy 49
- Cheverus 90 Massabesic 47
- Edward Little 54 Mt. Blue 43
- Erskine Academy 51 Waterville 41
- Fort Kent 67 Hodgdon 57
- GSA 51 Central 48
- Greely 49 Gray-New Gloucester 32
- Hampden Academy 49 Bangor 46
- Lake Region 60 Freeport 39
- MCI 34 Winslow 33
- Mattanawcook Academy 8- Calais 51
- MDI 78 Ellsworth 67
- Mount View 52 Lincoln Academy 49
- Oceanside 56 Belfast 40
- Orono 61 Bucksport 31
- Pine Tree Academy 83 Rangeley Lakes 29
- Portland 64 Thornton Academy 56
- Sacopee Valley 44 Wells 41
- Scarborough 56 Deering 41
- Skowhegan 64 Lewiston 54
- South Portland 71 Sanford 69
- Southern Aroostook 59 Easton 55
- Stearns 63 Penquis 45
- Traip Academy 56 North Yarmouth Academy 39
- Westbrook 68 Biddeford 20
- Windham 75 Kennebunk 48
- Woodland 64 Lee Academy 44
- Yarmouth 92 Waynflete 55
Girls Hockey
- No games reported
Boys Hockey
- No games reported
