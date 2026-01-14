Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 13th.

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 61 Schenck 20

Camden Hills 67 Brewer 51

Cape Elizabeth 37 Fryeburg Academy 19

Cheverus 66 Massabesic 35

Edward Little 72 Mt. Blue 24

Erskine Academy 84 Waterville 18

Fort Kent 59 Hodgdon 51

Freeport 48 Lake Region 35

Gorham 80 Bonny Eagle 37

Gray-New Gloucester 54 Greely 23

Hampden Academy 37 Bangor 27

Hermon 51 Foxcroft Academy 50

Lewiston 49 Skowhegan 44

Lincoln Academy 70 Mount View 42

Madison 30 Mountain Valley 19

Maranacook 62 Boothbay 24

Marshwood 47 Noble 14

Medomak Valley 44 Morse 27

Monmouth Academy 48 Hall-Dale 28

Mount Abram 63 Lisbon 24

Mount Ararat 61 Brunswick 19

North Haven 55 Islesboro 17

Oak Hill 44 Winthrop 35

Oceanside 56 Belfast 28

Pine Tree Academy 25 Rangeley Lakes 22

Poland 63 Leavitt 29

Presque Isle 49 Caribou 38

Scarborough 39 Deering 30

South Portland 48 Sanford 42

Southern Aroostook 62 Fort Fairfield 32

Spruce Mountain 78 Dirigo 49

Wells 64 Sacopee Valley 21

Windham 42 Kennebunk 36

Winslow 68 MCI 22

Wisdom 70 Ashland 22

Yarmouth 53 Waynflete 23

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 76 Schenck 45

Bonny Eagle 68 Gorham 40

Brunswick 61 Mt. Ararat 43

Camden Hills 73 Brewer 63

Cape Elizabeth 70 Fryeburg Academy 49

Cheverus 90 Massabesic 47

Edward Little 54 Mt. Blue 43

Erskine Academy 51 Waterville 41

Fort Kent 67 Hodgdon 57

GSA 51 Central 48

Greely 49 Gray-New Gloucester 32

Hampden Academy 49 Bangor 46

Lake Region 60 Freeport 39

MCI 34 Winslow 33

Mattanawcook Academy 8- Calais 51

MDI 78 Ellsworth 67

Mount View 52 Lincoln Academy 49

Oceanside 56 Belfast 40

Orono 61 Bucksport 31

Pine Tree Academy 83 Rangeley Lakes 29

Portland 64 Thornton Academy 56

Sacopee Valley 44 Wells 41

Scarborough 56 Deering 41

Skowhegan 64 Lewiston 54

South Portland 71 Sanford 69

Southern Aroostook 59 Easton 55

Stearns 63 Penquis 45

Traip Academy 56 North Yarmouth Academy 39

Westbrook 68 Biddeford 20

Windham 75 Kennebunk 48

Woodland 64 Lee Academy 44

Yarmouth 92 Waynflete 55

Girls Hockey

No games reported

Boys Hockey

No games reported

Get our free mobile app