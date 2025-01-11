Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 10
Here are the High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 10th.
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 46 Van Buren 12
- Buckfield 48 Telstar 9
- Cheverus 60 Thornton Academy 32
- Hodgdon 51 Washburn 31
- Mountain Valley 37 Mount Blue 32
- MDI 56 John Bapst 45
- Pine Tree Academy 37 Vinalhaven 30
- Sanford 47 Bonny Eagle 18
- Temple Academy 40 North Haven 16
- Wisdom 70 East Grand 23
Boys Basketball
- Ashland 47 Van Buren 21
- Calais 66 Narraguagus 42
- Foxcroft Academy 60 Dexter 31
- GSA 54 Woodland 52
- Gorham 62 Massabesic 36
- Lee Academy 69 Searsport 42
- Mattanawcook Academy 103 Central 31
- Mount Blue 56 Mountain Valley 30
- Pine Tree Academy 49 Vinalhaven 14
- Piscataquis 60 Stearns 53
- Shead 62 Deer Isle-Stonington 23
- Temple Academy 62 North Haven 22
- Winthrop 51 Waynflete 41
- Wiscaset 64 Isleboro 46
- Wisdom 77 East Grand 29
