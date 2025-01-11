Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 10

Here are the High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 10th.

Girls Basketball

Ashland 46 Van Buren 12

Buckfield 48 Telstar 9

Cheverus 60 Thornton Academy 32

Hodgdon 51 Washburn 31

Mountain Valley 37 Mount Blue 32

MDI 56 John Bapst 45

Pine Tree Academy 37 Vinalhaven 30

Sanford 47 Bonny Eagle 18

Temple Academy 40 North Haven 16

Wisdom 70 East Grand 23

Boys Basketball

Ashland 47 Van Buren 21

Calais 66 Narraguagus 42

Foxcroft Academy 60 Dexter 31

GSA 54 Woodland 52

Gorham 62 Massabesic 36

Lee Academy 69 Searsport 42

Mattanawcook Academy 103 Central 31

Mount Blue 56 Mountain Valley 30

Pine Tree Academy 49 Vinalhaven 14

Piscataquis 60 Stearns 53

Shead 62 Deer Isle-Stonington 23

Temple Academy 62 North Haven 22

Winthrop 51 Waynflete 41

Wiscaset 64 Isleboro 46

Wisdom 77 East Grand 29

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 6 (January6 -January 11) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 6 through Sunday, January 12th. Voting will take place Monday, January 13th through Thursday, January 16th with the winner being announced on Friday, January 17th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE

Get our free mobile app