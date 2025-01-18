Maine High School Basketball Scores January 17

Here are the Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Games for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 17th.

Congratulations to John Bapst's Claire Gaetani who scored her 1000th career point for the Crusaders against Ellsworth last night. Gaetani sank a free throw with 2:56 remaining in the 4th Quarter for her 1000th point.

Claire Gaetani from John Bapst celebrating after scoring her 1000th point January 17, 2025 Photo Chris Popper Claire Gaetani from John Bapst celebrating after scoring her 1000th point January 17, 2025 Photo Chris Popper loading...

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 55 Stearns 35

Belfast 53 MCI 21

Bonny Eagle 27 Noble 26

Camden Hills 70 Brewer 54

Central Aroostook 46 Fort Fairfield 25

Cony 88 Mount Blue 17

Edward Little 48 Westbrook 34

Freeport 50 Brunswick 41

Gardiner 58 Messalonskee 38

Gorham 60 Falmouth 10

Greely 47 Cape Elizabeth 27

Hall-Dale 45 Mountain Valley 43

Isleboro 40 Pine Tree Academy 27

John Bapst 45 Ellsworth 29

Madison 51 Winthrop 41

Maranacook 71 Boothbay 21

Marshwood 53 Biddeford 50

Medomak Valley 53 Winslow 21

Morse 47 Waterville 29

Mount Abram 61 Lisbon 2

Mount Ararat 49 Gray-New Gloucester 38

Mount View 57 Leavitt 36

Oceanside 45 Lincoln Academy 37

Oxford Hills 50 Cheverus 29

Scarborough 51 Massabesic 20

South Portland 58 Deering 35

Temple Academy 61 North Haven 26

Thornton Academy 39 Portland 38

Windham 36 Bangor 32

Wisdom 74 East Grand 14

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 62 Stearns 53

Belfast 57 MCI 32

Berwick Academy 63 Wheeler 54

Biddeford 51 Marshwood 46

Brewer 54 Camden Hills 49

Brunswick 60 Freeport 45

Central 53 Piscataquis 41

Central Aroostook 73 Fort Fairfield 57

Cheverus 70 Oxford Hills 45

Cony 52 Mount Blue 41

Edward Litlle 48 Westbrook 47

Ellsworth 52 John Bapst 39

Falmouth 69 Gorham 48

Gray-New Gloucester 67 Mount Ararat 56

Hodgdon 58 Southern Aroostook 56

Lake Region 85 Waynflete 40

Leavitt 44 Mount View 43

Lincoln Academy 76 Oceanside 51

Mattanawcook Academy 65 GSA 59

Medomak Valley 66 Winslow 43

Messalonskee 67 Gardiner 50

Morse 57 Waterville 47

MDI 62 Old Town 56

Pine Tree Academy 58 Isleboro 30

Saint Dominic 55 Traip Academy 27

Scarborough 71 Massabesic 39

South Portland 66 Deering 60

Sumner 80 Narraguagus 72

Thornton Academy 47 Portland 38

Windham 81 Bangor 65

Wiscasset 91 Rangeley Lakes 63

Woodland 61 Penobscot Valley 41

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 7 (January 13 -January 18) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 7 through Sunday, January 19th. Voting will take place Monday, January 20th through Thursday, January 23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, January 24th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE

Get our free mobile app