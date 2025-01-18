Maine High School Basketball Scores January 17
Here are the Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Games for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 17th.
Congratulations to John Bapst's Claire Gaetani who scored her 1000th career point for the Crusaders against Ellsworth last night. Gaetani sank a free throw with 2:56 remaining in the 4th Quarter for her 1000th point.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 55 Stearns 35
- Belfast 53 MCI 21
- Bonny Eagle 27 Noble 26
- Camden Hills 70 Brewer 54
- Central Aroostook 46 Fort Fairfield 25
- Cony 88 Mount Blue 17
- Edward Little 48 Westbrook 34
- Freeport 50 Brunswick 41
- Gardiner 58 Messalonskee 38
- Gorham 60 Falmouth 10
- Greely 47 Cape Elizabeth 27
- Hall-Dale 45 Mountain Valley 43
- Isleboro 40 Pine Tree Academy 27
- John Bapst 45 Ellsworth 29
- Madison 51 Winthrop 41
- Maranacook 71 Boothbay 21
- Marshwood 53 Biddeford 50
- Medomak Valley 53 Winslow 21
- Morse 47 Waterville 29
- Mount Abram 61 Lisbon 2
- Mount Ararat 49 Gray-New Gloucester 38
- Mount View 57 Leavitt 36
- Oceanside 45 Lincoln Academy 37
- Oxford Hills 50 Cheverus 29
- Scarborough 51 Massabesic 20
- South Portland 58 Deering 35
- Temple Academy 61 North Haven 26
- Thornton Academy 39 Portland 38
- Windham 36 Bangor 32
- Wisdom 74 East Grand 14
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 62 Stearns 53
- Belfast 57 MCI 32
- Berwick Academy 63 Wheeler 54
- Biddeford 51 Marshwood 46
- Brewer 54 Camden Hills 49
- Brunswick 60 Freeport 45
- Central 53 Piscataquis 41
- Central Aroostook 73 Fort Fairfield 57
- Cheverus 70 Oxford Hills 45
- Cony 52 Mount Blue 41
- Edward Litlle 48 Westbrook 47
- Ellsworth 52 John Bapst 39
- Falmouth 69 Gorham 48
- Gray-New Gloucester 67 Mount Ararat 56
- Hodgdon 58 Southern Aroostook 56
- Lake Region 85 Waynflete 40
- Leavitt 44 Mount View 43
- Lincoln Academy 76 Oceanside 51
- Mattanawcook Academy 65 GSA 59
- Medomak Valley 66 Winslow 43
- Messalonskee 67 Gardiner 50
- Morse 57 Waterville 47
- MDI 62 Old Town 56
- Pine Tree Academy 58 Isleboro 30
- Saint Dominic 55 Traip Academy 27
- Scarborough 71 Massabesic 39
- South Portland 66 Deering 60
- Sumner 80 Narraguagus 72
- Thornton Academy 47 Portland 38
- Windham 81 Bangor 65
- Wiscasset 91 Rangeley Lakes 63
- Woodland 61 Penobscot Valley 41
You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 7 (January 13 -January 18) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 7 through Sunday, January 19th. Voting will take place Monday, January 20th through Thursday, January 23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, January 24th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE
