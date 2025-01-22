Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 21
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 21st.
Girls Basketball
- Bucksport 58 Penquis Valley 34
- Calais 42 Machias 40
- Dexter 53 Central 40
- Fort Fairfield 29 Van Buren 21
- Fort Kent 50 Madawaska 14
- Lee Academy 53 Searsport 12
- Madison 35 Mount Abram 23
- Mattanawcook Academy 92 Woodland 28
- Monmouth Academy 33 North Yarmouth Academy
- Nokomis 53 Mount Blue 29
- Oxford Hills 44 Windham 37
- Penobscot Valley 94 Piscataquis 27
- Poland 68 Oak Hill 36
- Shead 53 Jonesport-Beals 47
- Stearns 38 Katahdin 33
- Sumner 29 GSA 23
- Thornton Academy 36 Bonny Eagle 27
- Valley 70 Carrabec 51
- Westbrook 57 Brunswick 43
Boys Basketball
- Cony 52 Freeport 45
- Dirigo 82 Sacopee Valley 48
- Hermon 64 MDI 46
- Noble 70 Biddeford 52
- Katahdin 54 Fort Fairfield 42
- Lake Region 46 Yarmouth 40
- Machias 42 Calais 40
- Madawaska 76 Fort Kent 45
- Mount Blue 49 Nokomis 44
- Narraguagus 50 Shead 44
- Old Town 68 John Bapst 58
- Oxford Hills 70 Windham 65
- Poland 50 Oak Hill 40
- Thornton Academy 59 Bonny Eagle 48
- Valley 54 Carrabec 43
Get our free mobile app
The Most Visited Maine State Parks in 2024
Here are the 20 most visited Maine state parks and historic sites in 2024, according to the Maine Bureau of Parks and Land.
Note: Baxter State Park has private reservations and numbers. You will not see it on this public list.
Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka