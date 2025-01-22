Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 21

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 21st.

Girls Basketball

Bucksport 58 Penquis Valley 34

Calais 42 Machias 40

Dexter 53 Central 40

Fort Fairfield 29 Van Buren 21

Fort Kent 50 Madawaska 14

Lee Academy 53 Searsport 12

Madison 35 Mount Abram 23

Mattanawcook Academy 92 Woodland 28

Monmouth Academy 33 North Yarmouth Academy

Nokomis 53 Mount Blue 29

Oxford Hills 44 Windham 37

Penobscot Valley 94 Piscataquis 27

Poland 68 Oak Hill 36

Shead 53 Jonesport-Beals 47

Stearns 38 Katahdin 33

Sumner 29 GSA 23

Thornton Academy 36 Bonny Eagle 27

Valley 70 Carrabec 51

Westbrook 57 Brunswick 43

Boys Basketball

Cony 52 Freeport 45

Dirigo 82 Sacopee Valley 48

Hermon 64 MDI 46

Noble 70 Biddeford 52

Katahdin 54 Fort Fairfield 42

Lake Region 46 Yarmouth 40

Machias 42 Calais 40

Madawaska 76 Fort Kent 45

Mount Blue 49 Nokomis 44

Narraguagus 50 Shead 44

Old Town 68 John Bapst 58

Oxford Hills 70 Windham 65

Poland 50 Oak Hill 40

Thornton Academy 59 Bonny Eagle 48

Valley 54 Carrabec 43

