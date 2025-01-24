Maine High School Basketball Scores &#8211; January 23

Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 23

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 23rd.

Girls Basketball

  • Boothbay 41 Oak Hill 40
  • Central 61 Penquis Valley 20
  • Cony 79 Gardiner 50
  • Erskine Academy 62 Leavitt 39
  • Forest Hills 46 Temple Academy 35
  • GSA 45 Narraguagus 40
  • Madison 65 Old Orchard Beach 21
  • Mattanawcook 57 Dexter 29
  • Monmouth Academy 39 Dirigo 30
  • Mountain Valley 42 Maranacook 37
  • North Yarmouth Academy 51 Waynflete 21
  • Orono 46 Piscataquis 28
  • Penobscot Valley 86 Woodland 17
  • Schenck 48 Stearns 40
  • Valley 72 Buckfield 16

Boys Basketball

  • Cony 71 Gardiner 70
  • Foxcroft Academy 60 Dexter 48
  • Leavitt 50 Erskine Academy 41
  • Noble 63 Westbrook 54
  • Old Town 39 Hermon 30
  • Orono 52 John Bapst 41
  • Poland 64 Wells 44
  • Stearns 64 Southern Aroostook 58
  • Temple Academy 48 Forest Hills 41
  • Waynflete 62 North Yarmouth Academy 22
  • Valley 68 Buckfield 46
