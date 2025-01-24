Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 23

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 23rd.

Girls Basketball

Boothbay 41 Oak Hill 40

Central 61 Penquis Valley 20

Cony 79 Gardiner 50

Erskine Academy 62 Leavitt 39

Forest Hills 46 Temple Academy 35

GSA 45 Narraguagus 40

Madison 65 Old Orchard Beach 21

Mattanawcook 57 Dexter 29

Monmouth Academy 39 Dirigo 30

Mountain Valley 42 Maranacook 37

North Yarmouth Academy 51 Waynflete 21

Orono 46 Piscataquis 28

Penobscot Valley 86 Woodland 17

Schenck 48 Stearns 40

Valley 72 Buckfield 16

Boys Basketball

Cony 71 Gardiner 70

Foxcroft Academy 60 Dexter 48

Leavitt 50 Erskine Academy 41

Noble 63 Westbrook 54

Old Town 39 Hermon 30

Orono 52 John Bapst 41

Poland 64 Wells 44

Stearns 64 Southern Aroostook 58

Temple Academy 48 Forest Hills 41

Waynflete 62 North Yarmouth Academy 22

Valley 68 Buckfield 46

