Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 23
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 23rd.
Girls Basketball
- Boothbay 41 Oak Hill 40
- Central 61 Penquis Valley 20
- Cony 79 Gardiner 50
- Erskine Academy 62 Leavitt 39
- Forest Hills 46 Temple Academy 35
- GSA 45 Narraguagus 40
- Madison 65 Old Orchard Beach 21
- Mattanawcook 57 Dexter 29
- Monmouth Academy 39 Dirigo 30
- Mountain Valley 42 Maranacook 37
- North Yarmouth Academy 51 Waynflete 21
- Orono 46 Piscataquis 28
- Penobscot Valley 86 Woodland 17
- Schenck 48 Stearns 40
- Valley 72 Buckfield 16
Boys Basketball
- Cony 71 Gardiner 70
- Foxcroft Academy 60 Dexter 48
- Leavitt 50 Erskine Academy 41
- Noble 63 Westbrook 54
- Old Town 39 Hermon 30
- Orono 52 John Bapst 41
- Poland 64 Wells 44
- Stearns 64 Southern Aroostook 58
- Temple Academy 48 Forest Hills 41
- Waynflete 62 North Yarmouth Academy 22
- Valley 68 Buckfield 46
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: 45 Vintage Valentine's Day Cards That Will Transport You Back To Grade School
The vintage Valentine's Day cards will have you thinking about making a Valentine's box for your grade school classroom.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll