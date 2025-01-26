Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 25
Here are the Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 25th.
Girls Basketball
- Buckfield 49 Vinalhaven 22
- Bucksport 40 Piscataquis 23
- Caribou 64 MDI 51
- Deer Isle-Stonington 48 Greenville 25
- Easton 22 East Grand 22
- Forest Hills 58 Islesboro Central 27
- George Stevens Academy 56 Orono 41
- Hall-Dale 49 Monmouth Academy 39
- Hermon 31 Foxcroft Academy 30
- John Bapst 73 Houlton 44
- Katahdin 62 Van Buren 26
- Medomak Valley 48 Lincoln Academy 46
- Oak Hill 63 Lisbon 31
- Old Town 47 Washington Academy 39
- Presque Isle 41 Ellsworth 29
- Sanford 54 Greely 30
- Spruce Mountain 53 Madison 28
Boys Basketball
- Buckfield 58 Vinalhaven 35
- Caribou 59 MDI 55
- Easton 69 East Grand 19
- Ellsworth 61 Presque Isle 48
- Forest Hills 71 Isleboro Central 38
- Greenville 53 Deer-Isle Stonington 18
- Hermon 45 Foxcroft Academy 44
- Houlton 52 John Bapst 47
- Katahdin 81 Van Buren 17
- Kents Hill 91 Pingree 55
- Old Town 47 Washington Academy 44
- Rangeley Lakes 57 North Haven 26
