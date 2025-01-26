Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 25

Here are the Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 25th.

Girls Basketball

Buckfield 49 Vinalhaven 22

Bucksport 40 Piscataquis 23

Caribou 64 MDI 51

Deer Isle-Stonington 48 Greenville 25

Easton 22 East Grand 22

Forest Hills 58 Islesboro Central 27

George Stevens Academy 56 Orono 41

Hall-Dale 49 Monmouth Academy 39

Hermon 31 Foxcroft Academy 30

John Bapst 73 Houlton 44

Katahdin 62 Van Buren 26

Medomak Valley 48 Lincoln Academy 46

Oak Hill 63 Lisbon 31

Old Town 47 Washington Academy 39

Presque Isle 41 Ellsworth 29

Sanford 54 Greely 30

Spruce Mountain 53 Madison 28

Boys Basketball

Buckfield 58 Vinalhaven 35

Caribou 59 MDI 55

Easton 69 East Grand 19

Ellsworth 61 Presque Isle 48

Forest Hills 71 Isleboro Central 38

Greenville 53 Deer-Isle Stonington 18

Hermon 45 Foxcroft Academy 44

Houlton 52 John Bapst 47

Katahdin 81 Van Buren 17

Kents Hill 91 Pingree 55

Old Town 47 Washington Academy 44

Rangeley Lakes 57 North Haven 26

