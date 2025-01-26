Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 25

Maine High School Basketball Scores &#8211; January 25

January 25, 2025 Chris Popper

Here are the Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 25th.

Girls Basketball

  • Buckfield 49 Vinalhaven 22
  • Bucksport 40 Piscataquis 23
  • Caribou 64 MDI 51
  • Deer Isle-Stonington 48 Greenville 25
  • Easton 22 East Grand 22
  • Forest Hills 58 Islesboro Central 27
  • George Stevens Academy 56 Orono 41
  • Hall-Dale 49 Monmouth Academy 39
  • Hermon 31 Foxcroft Academy 30
  • John Bapst 73 Houlton 44
  • Katahdin 62 Van Buren 26
  • Medomak Valley 48 Lincoln Academy 46
  • Oak Hill 63 Lisbon 31
  • Old Town 47 Washington Academy 39
  • Presque Isle 41 Ellsworth 29
  • Sanford 54 Greely 30
  • Spruce Mountain 53 Madison 28

Boys Basketball

  • Buckfield 58 Vinalhaven 35
  • Caribou 59 MDI 55
  • Easton 69 East Grand 19
  • Ellsworth 61 Presque Isle 48
  • Forest Hills 71 Isleboro Central 38
  • Greenville 53 Deer-Isle Stonington 18
  • Hermon 45 Foxcroft Academy 44
  • Houlton 52 John Bapst 47
  • Katahdin 81 Van Buren 17
  • Kents Hill 91 Pingree 55
  • Old Town 47 Washington Academy 44
  • Rangeley Lakes 57 North Haven 26
