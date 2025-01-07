Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 6

Here are the High School Basketball Scores for Girl's and Boy's Basketball games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, January 6th.

Girls Basketball

Buckfield 45 Telstar 18

Central Aroostook 72 Madawaska 20

Dexter 42 Orono 12

Fort Kent 56 Hodgdon 35

Gray-New Gloucester 48 Westbrook 38

Hermon 52 Houlton 29

Isleboro 24 Vinalhaven 15

Katahdin 58 East Grand 25

Narraguagus 55 Woodland 43

Old Town 46 MDI 24

Piscataquis 53 Greenville 21

Richmond 54 Wiscasset 31

Schenck 61 Southern Aroostook 55

Wisdom 55 Van Buren 15

Boys Basketball

Calais 83 Woodland 58

Dexter 52 Bangor Christian 45

Hodgdon 86 Fort Kent 64

Isleboro 36 Vinalhaven 22

Jonesport-Bels 53 Shead 39

Katahdin 95 East Grand 11

Lincoln Academy 66 Belfast 50

Madawaska 57 Central Aroostook 53

Madison 54 Monmouth Academy 39

Maranacook 63 Dirigo 50

Mattanawcook Acaddemy 113 Lee Academy 61

Mount Abram 78 Oak Hill 60

Richmond 65 Wiscasset 64

Stearns 58 Penquis Valley 40

Sumner 71 Searsport 30

Telstar 65 Buckfield 63

Winthrop 47 Boothbay 27

Wisdom 61 Van Buren 12

