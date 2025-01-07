Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 6
Here are the High School Basketball Scores for Girl's and Boy's Basketball games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, January 6th.
Girls Basketball
- Buckfield 45 Telstar 18
- Central Aroostook 72 Madawaska 20
- Dexter 42 Orono 12
- Fort Kent 56 Hodgdon 35
- Gray-New Gloucester 48 Westbrook 38
- Hermon 52 Houlton 29
- Isleboro 24 Vinalhaven 15
- Katahdin 58 East Grand 25
- Narraguagus 55 Woodland 43
- Old Town 46 MDI 24
- Piscataquis 53 Greenville 21
- Richmond 54 Wiscasset 31
- Schenck 61 Southern Aroostook 55
- Wisdom 55 Van Buren 15
Boys Basketball
- Calais 83 Woodland 58
- Dexter 52 Bangor Christian 45
- Hodgdon 86 Fort Kent 64
- Isleboro 36 Vinalhaven 22
- Jonesport-Bels 53 Shead 39
- Katahdin 95 East Grand 11
- Lincoln Academy 66 Belfast 50
- Madawaska 57 Central Aroostook 53
- Madison 54 Monmouth Academy 39
- Maranacook 63 Dirigo 50
- Mattanawcook Acaddemy 113 Lee Academy 61
- Mount Abram 78 Oak Hill 60
- Richmond 65 Wiscasset 64
- Stearns 58 Penquis Valley 40
- Sumner 71 Searsport 30
- Telstar 65 Buckfield 63
- Winthrop 47 Boothbay 27
- Wisdom 61 Van Buren 12
You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 6 (January6 -January 11) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 6 through Sunday, January 12th. Voting will take place Monday, January 13th through Thursday, January 16th with the winner being announced on Friday, January 17th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE
Get our free mobile app
2024 Winter Storm Names
According to Weather.com, these are the names of the 2024 / 2025 winter storms