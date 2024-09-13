Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – September 12

Here are the High School Field Hockey scores for games played and reported on Thursday, September 12th.

Belfast 7 Winslow 0

Cheverus 8 Scarborough 0

Freeport 7 Poland 0

Hermon 6 John Bapst 1

Lawrence 2 Cony 1

Leavitt 2 Erskine Academy 0

Lewiston 2 Oak Hill 0

Nokomis 3 MCI 0

Skowhegan 5 Edward Little 0

South Portland 2 Portland 0

Thornton Academy 3 Kennebunk 1

To report your scores please email Chris Popper

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.

Get our free mobile app