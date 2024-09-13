Maine High School Field Hockey Scores &#8211; September 12

Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – September 12

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the High School Field Hockey scores for games played and reported on Thursday, September 12th.

 

  • Belfast 7 Winslow 0
  • Cheverus 8 Scarborough 0
  • Freeport 7 Poland 0
  • Hermon 6 John Bapst 1
  • Lawrence 2 Cony 1
  • Leavitt 2 Erskine Academy 0
  • Lewiston 2 Oak Hill 0
  • Nokomis 3 MCI 0
  • Skowhegan 5 Edward Little 0
  • South Portland 2 Portland 0
  • Thornton Academy 3 Kennebunk 1

To report your scores please email Chris Popper

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for  Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

 

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

Categories: High School Field Hockey

More From 92.9 The Ticket