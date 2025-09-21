Saturday September 20 Maine High School Football Scores
Here are the High School Football Scores for games played throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 20th, concluding Week 3.
- Bucksport 44 Traip Academy 24
- Camden Hills 58 Ellsworth 20
- Dexter 54 Mount View 0
- Dirigo 26 Oak Hill 22
- Greely 28 Falmouth 21
- Kennebunk 22 Cheverus 21
- Telstar 56 Valley 18
- Winslow 47 Freeport 7
You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 3 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 21st, for games/matches played September 15th-20h. Voting will begin on Monday, September 2nd, and go thru Thursday, September 25th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 26th.
You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.
10 Things You’ll Quickly Find Out When Moving to Maine
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge