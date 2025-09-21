Here are the High School Football Scores for games played throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 20th, concluding Week 3.

Bucksport 44 Traip Academy 24

Camden Hills 58 Ellsworth 20

Dexter 54 Mount View 0

Dirigo 26 Oak Hill 22

Greely 28 Falmouth 21

Kennebunk 22 Cheverus 21

Telstar 56 Valley 18

Winslow 47 Freeport 7

