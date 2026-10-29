Wednesday, October 28th saw Maine's high school field hockey, soccer and volleyball teams competing in playoff action. Here are all the reported scores.

Field Hockey

Biddeford 1 Windham 0

Camden Hills 3 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 0

Dexter 4 Piscataquis 0

Freeport 1 Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 0

Gardiner 1 Cony 0

Greely 7 Poland 0

Leavitt 5 Hermon 0

Mountain Valley 2 MCI 0

Skowhegan 2 Lewiston 1

Spruce Mountain 6 Hall-Dale 0

Thornton Academy 3 Gorham 0

Boys Soccer

Camden Hills 6 Hampden Academy 0

Cape Elizabeth 3 Fryeburg Academy 2

Central Aroostook 3 Penobscot Valley 2

Hodgdon 3 Easton 2

Monmouth Academy 8 Penobscot Christian 0

Narraguagus 5 Machias 1

Presque Isle 4 Erskine Academy 1

Richmond 3 Buckfield 2

South Portland 2 Deering 0

York 2 Greely 1

Girls Soccer

Brewer 1 Bangor 0

Cape Elizabeth 2 Morse 0

Central Aroostook 3 Van Buren 2

Madawaska 2 Ashland 1

Penobscot Valley 6 Schenck/Stearns 0

Presque Isle 3 Skowhegan 1

Yarmouth 7 Leavitt 0

Volleyball

Gardiner 3 Ellsworth 2

Gorham 3 Thornton Academy 1

Greely 3 Messalonskee 1

MDI 3 Wells 0

Scarborough 3 Cheverus/Waynflete 0

Washington Academy 3 York 1