Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Playoff Scores – October 28

Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Playoff Scores – October 28

Photo Chris Popper

Wednesday, October 28th saw Maine's high school field hockey, soccer and volleyball teams competing in playoff action. Here are all the reported scores.

Field Hockey

  • Biddeford 1 Windham 0
  • Camden Hills 3 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 0
  • Dexter 4 Piscataquis 0
  • Freeport 1 Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 0
  • Gardiner 1 Cony 0
  • Greely 7 Poland 0
  • Leavitt 5 Hermon 0
  • Mountain Valley 2 MCI 0
  • Skowhegan 2 Lewiston 1
  • Spruce Mountain 6 Hall-Dale 0
  • Thornton Academy 3 Gorham 0

Boys Soccer

  • Camden Hills 6 Hampden Academy 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 3 Fryeburg Academy 2
  • Central Aroostook 3 Penobscot Valley 2
  • Hodgdon 3 Easton 2
  • Monmouth Academy 8 Penobscot Christian 0
  • Narraguagus 5 Machias 1
  • Presque Isle 4 Erskine Academy 1
  • Richmond 3 Buckfield 2
  • South Portland 2 Deering 0
  • York 2 Greely 1

Girls Soccer

  • Brewer 1 Bangor 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 2 Morse 0
  • Central Aroostook 3 Van Buren 2
  • Madawaska 2 Ashland 1
  • Penobscot Valley 6 Schenck/Stearns 0
  • Presque Isle 3 Skowhegan 1
  • Yarmouth 7 Leavitt 0

Volleyball

  • Gardiner 3 Ellsworth 2
  • Gorham 3 Thornton Academy 1
  • Greely 3 Messalonskee 1
  • MDI 3 Wells 0
  • Scarborough 3 Cheverus/Waynflete 0
  • Washington Academy 3 York 1

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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Soccer, High School Sports, High School Volleyball, Maine Sports

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