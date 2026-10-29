Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Playoff Scores – October 28
Wednesday, October 28th saw Maine's high school field hockey, soccer and volleyball teams competing in playoff action. Here are all the reported scores.
Field Hockey
- Biddeford 1 Windham 0
- Camden Hills 3 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 0
- Dexter 4 Piscataquis 0
- Freeport 1 Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 0
- Gardiner 1 Cony 0
- Greely 7 Poland 0
- Leavitt 5 Hermon 0
- Mountain Valley 2 MCI 0
- Skowhegan 2 Lewiston 1
- Spruce Mountain 6 Hall-Dale 0
- Thornton Academy 3 Gorham 0
Boys Soccer
- Camden Hills 6 Hampden Academy 0
- Cape Elizabeth 3 Fryeburg Academy 2
- Central Aroostook 3 Penobscot Valley 2
- Hodgdon 3 Easton 2
- Monmouth Academy 8 Penobscot Christian 0
- Narraguagus 5 Machias 1
- Presque Isle 4 Erskine Academy 1
- Richmond 3 Buckfield 2
- South Portland 2 Deering 0
- York 2 Greely 1
Girls Soccer
- Brewer 1 Bangor 0
- Cape Elizabeth 2 Morse 0
- Central Aroostook 3 Van Buren 2
- Madawaska 2 Ashland 1
- Penobscot Valley 6 Schenck/Stearns 0
- Presque Isle 3 Skowhegan 1
- Yarmouth 7 Leavitt 0
Volleyball
- Gardiner 3 Ellsworth 2
- Gorham 3 Thornton Academy 1
- Greely 3 Messalonskee 1
- MDI 3 Wells 0
- Scarborough 3 Cheverus/Waynflete 0
- Washington Academy 3 York 1
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