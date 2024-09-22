Maine High School Soccer Scores – September 21

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 21st.

Girl's Scores

Brewer 7 Lewiston 2

Brunswick 5 Skowhegan 0

Buckfield 6 Carrabec 1

Camden Hills 9 Mt. Blue 1

Cape Elizabeth 4 Poland 0

Central 8 Piscataquis 0

Erskine Academy 3 Cony 0

Freeport 2 Traip Academy 0

Fryeburg Academy 3 Old Orchard Beach 0

Gray-New Gloucester 0 Lake Region 0

Greely 3 York 1

Hampden Academy 6 Edward Little 3

Hermon 8 Caribou 0

John Bapst 4 Ellsworth 2

Medomak Valley 1 Lincoln Academy 0

Morse 2 Leavitt 1

Mount Ararat 11 Messalonskee 0

North Yarmouth Academy 3 Waynflete 0

Presque Isle 1 MDI 0

Richmond 3 Bangor Christian 3

St. Dominic 6 Sacopee Valley 0

Waterville 2 Nokomis 1

Woodland 3 Searsport 1

Boy's Scores

Bangor 5 Oxford Hills 1

Biddeford 7 Massabesic 2

Buckfield 1 Carrabec 1

Camden Hills 5 Mount Blue 1

Caribou 1 Hermon 1

Deering 3 Westbrook 2

Edward Little 2 Hampden Academy 0

Ellsworth 3 John Bapst 2

Erskine Academy 1 Cony 0

Falmouth 3 Scarborough 2

Foxcroft Academy 2 Central 1

Kennebunk 1 Marshwood 0

Lewiston 4 Brewer 1

Medomak Valley 2 Lincoln Academy 0

Morse 4 Leavitt 1

Mount Ararat 6 Messalonskee 1

MDI 3 Presque Isle 2

Penquis 2 Jonesport Beals 1

Richmond 3 Bangor Christian 1

St. Dominic 3 Sacopee Valley 0

South Portland 3 Sacopee Valley 0

Sumner 6 Isleboro 0

Van Buren 3 Shead 2

Waynflete 1 North Yarmouth Academy 0

Windham 7 Thornton Academy 0

Yarmouth 4 Wells 0

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 3, for the week September 16 21st. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 22nd, with voting taking place September 23rd-26th with the winner of Week 3 being announced on September 27th.

