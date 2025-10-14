Here are the High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 13th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

Field Hockey

Biddeford 4 Marshwood 3

Dexter 5 John Bapst 1

Lewiston 1 Oxford Hills 0

MCI 5 Morse 2

Mount Ararat 2 Skowhegan 2

Piscataquis 6 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Sanford 1 Gorham 0

Girls Soccer

Bangor 4 Skowhegan 0

Cheverus 2 Portland 0

fort Fairfield 5 Easton 1

Houlton 5 Schenck 1

Kennebunk 7 Biddeford 0

Madison 7 Wiscasset 1

Old Town 6 Caribou 0

Presque Isle 2 John Bapst 0

Richmond 8 Vinalhaven 1

Scarborough 3 Westbrook 1

Sumner 3 Hodgdon 1

Thornton Academy 5 Deering 1

Windham 6 South Portland 1

Wisdom 2 Penquis Valley 0

Boys Soccer

Bucksport 3 Penquis Valley 2

Caribou 13 Old Town 1

Dexter 6 Shead 1

Easton 1 Schenck 0

Hodgdon 3 Central Aroostook 0

John Bapst 3 Presque Isle 0

Maranacook 2 Buckfield 1

Medomak Valley 2 Morse 1

Oak Hill 1 Richmond 0

Telstar 10 Wiscasset 0

Temple Academy 13 Dirigo 0

Valley 2 Carrabec 2

Westbrook 4 Bonny Eagle 1

Volleyball

Sanford 3 Lewiston 0

Scarborough 3 Biddeford 0

