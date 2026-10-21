Maine High School Field Hockey, Boys and Girls Soccer Scores – October 20
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey and Boys and Girls Soccer scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, October 20th.
Check back every day Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.
Field Hockey
- Cheverus 3 Sanford/Kennebunk 2
- Cony 3 Erskine Academy 1
- Foxcroft Academy 4 Old Town 0
- Gardiner 3 Lawrence 1
- Hermon 2 Orono 1
- Lake Region 3 Wells 0
- Leavitt 2 Belfast 1
- Mt. Ararat 1 Camden Hills 0
- Nokomis 5 Lincoln Academy 0
- Poland 1 York 0
- Scarborough 6 South Portland/Westbrook 2
- Waynflete 2 Sacopee Valley 1
Boys Soccer
- Brewer 3 Bangor 1
- Brunswick 8 Mt. Ararat 0
- Camden Hills 5 Messalonskee 0
- Cape Elizabeth 6 Traip Academy 1
- Falmouth 7 Bonny Eagle 1
- Fryeburg Academy 8 Lake Region 0
- Gorham 2 Marshwood 1
- Hall-Dale 8 Buckfield 0
- Hampden Academy 3 Skowhegan 1
- Hermon 2 Ellsworth 0
- Lawrence 4 Cony 1
- Leavitt 2 Gardiner 1
- Lewiston 1 Edward Little 0
- Lincoln Academy 3 Morse 0
- Madawaska 6 Washburn 1
- Medomak Valley 1 Belfast 0
- Mt. Blue 3 Oxford Hills 1
- Narraguagus 3 Woodland 2
- Noble 3 Kennebunk 2
- North Yarmouth Academy 4 Sacopee Valley 1
- Orono 4 Washington Academy 2
- PIne Tree Academy 6 Greenville 0
- Sanford 1 Deering 0
- Scarborough 4 Portland 1
- Searsport 3 Dexter 1
- Shead 2 East Grand 1
- South Portland 2 Westbrook 0
- Thornton Academy 2 Windham 0
- Waynflete 2 Wells 1
- Yarmouth 5 Greely 1
Girls Soccer
- Bangor Christian 8 Piscataquis 0
- Belfast 1 Medomak Valley 0
- Brewer 1 Bangor 0
- Buckfield 3 Carrabec 0
- Bucksport 2 Penobscot Valley 1
- Calais 2 Woodland 0
- Camden Hills 10 Messalonskee 0
- Cape Elizabeth 4 Freeport 0
- Cheverus 3 Massabesic 0
- Gardiner 3 Leavitt 0
- GSA 2 Washington Academy 1
- Greely 1 Yarmouth 0
- Greenville 5 Pine Tree Academy 0
- Hermon 7 Ellsworth 0
- John Bapst 9 Foxcroft Academy 0
- Lake Region 1 Fryeburg Academy 0
- Lawrence 3 Cony 2
- North Yarmouth Academy 8 Sacopee Valley 1
- Madawaska 1 Washburn 0
- Marshwood 3 Thornton Academy 0
- Morse 1 Lincoln Academy 1
- Monmouth Academy 6 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0
- Mt. Blue 1 Oxford Hills 1
- Oceanside 2 Nokomis 1
- Old Orchard Beach 4 Wells 0
- Old Town 5 Houlton/GHCA 1
- Orono 3 Central 0
- Poland 3 Waynflete 0
- Portland 1 Bonny Eagle 0
- Rangeley Lakes 3 Mountain Valley 0
- Skowhegan 3 Hampden Academy 2
- Spruce Mountain 7 Winthrop 0
- Sumner 2 Penquis Valley 0
- Telstar 2 Lisbon 0
- Temple Academy 3 Vinalhaven/North Haven 2
- Waterville 5 Mount View 0
Fall 2026 Preview: All the Movies You Have to See
Here are the fall 2026 titles you need to add to your calendar.