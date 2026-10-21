Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey and Boys and Girls Soccer scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, October 20th.

Check back every day Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Cheverus 3 Sanford/Kennebunk 2

Cony 3 Erskine Academy 1

Foxcroft Academy 4 Old Town 0

Gardiner 3 Lawrence 1

Hermon 2 Orono 1

Lake Region 3 Wells 0

Leavitt 2 Belfast 1

Mt. Ararat 1 Camden Hills 0

Nokomis 5 Lincoln Academy 0

Poland 1 York 0

Scarborough 6 South Portland/Westbrook 2

Waynflete 2 Sacopee Valley 1

Boys Soccer

Brewer 3 Bangor 1

Brunswick 8 Mt. Ararat 0

Camden Hills 5 Messalonskee 0

Cape Elizabeth 6 Traip Academy 1

Falmouth 7 Bonny Eagle 1

Fryeburg Academy 8 Lake Region 0

Gorham 2 Marshwood 1

Hall-Dale 8 Buckfield 0

Hampden Academy 3 Skowhegan 1

Hermon 2 Ellsworth 0

Lawrence 4 Cony 1

Leavitt 2 Gardiner 1

Lewiston 1 Edward Little 0

Lincoln Academy 3 Morse 0

Madawaska 6 Washburn 1

Medomak Valley 1 Belfast 0

Mt. Blue 3 Oxford Hills 1

Narraguagus 3 Woodland 2

Noble 3 Kennebunk 2

North Yarmouth Academy 4 Sacopee Valley 1

Orono 4 Washington Academy 2

PIne Tree Academy 6 Greenville 0

Sanford 1 Deering 0

Scarborough 4 Portland 1

Searsport 3 Dexter 1

Shead 2 East Grand 1

South Portland 2 Westbrook 0

Thornton Academy 2 Windham 0

Waynflete 2 Wells 1

Yarmouth 5 Greely 1

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 8 Piscataquis 0

Belfast 1 Medomak Valley 0

Brewer 1 Bangor 0

Buckfield 3 Carrabec 0

Bucksport 2 Penobscot Valley 1

Calais 2 Woodland 0

Camden Hills 10 Messalonskee 0

Cape Elizabeth 4 Freeport 0

Cheverus 3 Massabesic 0

Gardiner 3 Leavitt 0

GSA 2 Washington Academy 1

Greely 1 Yarmouth 0

Greenville 5 Pine Tree Academy 0

Hermon 7 Ellsworth 0

John Bapst 9 Foxcroft Academy 0

Lake Region 1 Fryeburg Academy 0

Lawrence 3 Cony 2

North Yarmouth Academy 8 Sacopee Valley 1

Madawaska 1 Washburn 0

Marshwood 3 Thornton Academy 0

Morse 1 Lincoln Academy 1

Monmouth Academy 6 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Mt. Blue 1 Oxford Hills 1

Oceanside 2 Nokomis 1

Old Orchard Beach 4 Wells 0

Old Town 5 Houlton/GHCA 1

Orono 3 Central 0

Poland 3 Waynflete 0

Portland 1 Bonny Eagle 0

Rangeley Lakes 3 Mountain Valley 0

Skowhegan 3 Hampden Academy 2

Spruce Mountain 7 Winthrop 0

Sumner 2 Penquis Valley 0

Telstar 2 Lisbon 0

Temple Academy 3 Vinalhaven/North Haven 2

Waterville 5 Mount View 0