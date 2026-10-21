Maine High School Field Hockey, Boys and Girls Soccer Scores – October 20

Maine High School Field Hockey, Boys and Girls Soccer Scores – October 20

Photo Jon Ouellette

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey and Boys and Girls Soccer scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, October 20th.

Check back every day Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

  • Cheverus 3 Sanford/Kennebunk 2
  • Cony 3 Erskine Academy 1
  • Foxcroft Academy 4 Old Town 0
  • Gardiner 3 Lawrence 1
  • Hermon 2 Orono 1
  • Lake Region 3 Wells 0
  • Leavitt 2 Belfast 1
  • Mt. Ararat 1 Camden Hills 0
  • Nokomis 5 Lincoln Academy 0
  • Poland 1 York 0
  • Scarborough 6 South Portland/Westbrook 2
  • Waynflete 2 Sacopee Valley 1

Boys Soccer

  • Brewer 3 Bangor 1
  • Brunswick 8 Mt. Ararat 0
  • Camden Hills 5 Messalonskee 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 6 Traip Academy 1
  • Falmouth 7 Bonny Eagle 1
  • Fryeburg Academy 8 Lake Region 0
  • Gorham 2 Marshwood 1
  • Hall-Dale 8 Buckfield 0
  • Hampden Academy 3 Skowhegan 1
  • Hermon 2 Ellsworth 0
  • Lawrence 4 Cony 1
  • Leavitt 2 Gardiner 1
  • Lewiston 1 Edward Little 0
  • Lincoln Academy 3 Morse 0
  • Madawaska 6 Washburn 1
  • Medomak Valley 1 Belfast 0
  • Mt. Blue 3 Oxford Hills 1
  • Narraguagus 3 Woodland 2
  • Noble 3 Kennebunk 2
  • North Yarmouth Academy 4 Sacopee Valley 1
  • Orono 4 Washington Academy 2
  • PIne Tree Academy 6 Greenville 0
  • Sanford 1 Deering 0
  • Scarborough 4 Portland 1
  • Searsport 3 Dexter 1
  • Shead 2 East Grand 1
  • South Portland 2 Westbrook 0
  • Thornton Academy 2 Windham 0
  • Waynflete 2 Wells 1
  • Yarmouth 5 Greely 1

Girls Soccer

  • Bangor Christian 8 Piscataquis 0
  • Belfast 1 Medomak Valley 0
  • Brewer 1 Bangor 0
  • Buckfield 3 Carrabec 0
  • Bucksport 2 Penobscot Valley 1
  • Calais 2 Woodland 0
  • Camden Hills 10 Messalonskee 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 4 Freeport 0
  • Cheverus 3 Massabesic 0
  • Gardiner 3 Leavitt 0
  • GSA 2 Washington Academy 1
  • Greely 1 Yarmouth 0
  • Greenville 5 Pine Tree Academy 0
  • Hermon 7 Ellsworth 0
  • John Bapst 9 Foxcroft Academy 0
  • Lake Region 1 Fryeburg Academy 0
  • Lawrence 3 Cony 2
  • North Yarmouth Academy 8 Sacopee Valley 1
  • Madawaska 1 Washburn 0
  • Marshwood 3 Thornton Academy 0
  • Morse 1 Lincoln Academy 1
  • Monmouth Academy 6 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0
  • Mt. Blue 1 Oxford Hills 1
  • Oceanside 2 Nokomis 1
  • Old Orchard Beach 4 Wells 0
  • Old Town 5 Houlton/GHCA 1
  • Orono 3 Central 0
  • Poland 3 Waynflete 0
  • Portland 1 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Rangeley Lakes 3 Mountain Valley 0
  • Skowhegan 3 Hampden Academy 2
  • Spruce Mountain 7 Winthrop 0
  • Sumner 2 Penquis Valley 0
  • Telstar 2 Lisbon 0
  • Temple Academy 3 Vinalhaven/North Haven 2
  • Waterville 5 Mount View 0

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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Soccer, High School Sports

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