Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Thursday, September 10th.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Field Hockey

Cony 1 Mt. Blue 0

Edward Little 2 Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 1

Foxcroft Academy 6 MCI 0

Freeport 9 Fryeburg Academy 1

Waynflete 8 Traip Academy 0

Wells 1 Sacopee Valley 0

Yarmouth 7 Lake Region 1

Football

Leavitt 30 Greely 12

Boys Soccer

Brunswick 4 Cape Elizabeth 1

Buckfield 4 Spruce Mountain 0

Bucksport 3 Dexter 2

GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 8 Woodland 0

Hodgdon 2 Penobscot Valley 1

Houlton/GHCA 4 Schenck/Stearns 1

Maranacook 1 Winthrop 0

Medomak Valley 2 Erskine Academy 1

Mount Ararat 4 Brewer 0

North Yarmouth Academy 3 Traip Academy 2

Penquis Valley 7 Sumner 1

Pine Tree Academy 8 Islesboro 0

Richmond 1 Mountain Valley 1

Washington Academy 7 Bangor Christian 3

York 0 Wellsw 0

Girls Soccer

Cape Elizabeth 5 Brunswick 0

Deering 1 Portland 0

Gorham 1 Kennebunk 1

Hermon 7 Foxcroft Academy 0

Monmouth Academy 5 Telstar 0

Morse 5 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Mount Ararat 3 Brewer 2

North Yarmouth Academy 5 Traip Academy 3

Poland 4 Oak Hill 1

Scarborough 3 Westbrook 0

South Portland 6 Massabesic 0

Temple Academy 4 Pine Tree Academy 0

Thornton Academy 1 Sanford 1

Windham 1 Bonny Eagle 0

York 4 Wells 3

Volleyball

Bucksport 3 Sumner 0

Calais 3 Jonesport-Beals 1

Cheverus/Waynflete 3 Windham 0

Ellsworth 3 Hampden Academy 0

Falmouth 3 Marshwood 0

Gardiner 3 Cony 0

Gorham 3 Thornton Academy 2

Kennebunk 3 South Portland 1

Medomak Valley 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Narraguagus 3 Woodland 1

Noble 3 Westbrook 1

Orono/John Bapst 3 Lee/Mattanacook Academy 2

York 3 Wells 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7th-September 12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7-12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE