Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings – October 7

Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings – October 7

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Wednesday, October 7th.

Note teams play 12 games.

Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Cheverus/Waynflete 10-1  102.449
  2. Thornton Academy 9-1  94.796
  3. Gorham 7-3  84.898
  4. Falmouth 7-3  62.041
  5. Scarborough 6-4  58.061
  6. Lewiston/Lisbon 9-1  57.857
  7. Deering 6-4  55.408
  8. Marshwood 5-5  49.694
  9. Portland  5-5  45.816
  10. Massabesic/Sacopee 5-6  45.612
  11. South Portland 5-5  40.510
  12. Bonny Eagle 7-3  40.306
  13. Kennebunk 5-5  36.735
  14. Edward Little 6-5  30.204
  15. Sanford 5-6  29.796
  16. Windham 3-8  17.347
  17. Noble 2-8  10.612
  18. Biddeford 0-10  0.000

Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Washington Academy 9-1  88.776
  2. Greely 9-1  84.388
  3. York 7-2  53.776
  4. Messalonskee 7-3  52.347
  5. Camden Hills 6-5  40.510
  6. Yarmouth 4-6  38.265
  7. Westbrook 5-6  31.633
  8. Mt. Ararat 5-6  24.184
  9. Brewer 3-8  13.878
  10. Hampden Academy 3-8  13.878
  11. Nokomis 4-6  11.837
  12. Cape Elizabeth 1-9  11.633
  13. Brunswick 3-8  6.224
  14. Cony 0-11  0.00

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Gardiner 9-2  74.694
  2. Medomak Valley 8-3  58.367
  3. MDI 5-6  46.633
  4. Ellsworth 6-5  40.000
  5. Bucksport 8-4  23.061
  6. Gray-New Gloucester 5-6  13.673
  7. Wells 2-8  13.367
  8. Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3-7  12.449
  9. Lake Region 2-8  7.143
  10. Orono/John Bapst 3-8  6.122
  11. Maranacook/Winthrop 1-11  5.306

Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. GSA 11-0  119.105
  2. Narraguagus 9-2  78.312
  3. NYA/Freeport 8-2  57.041
  4. Woodland 9-2  41.068
  5. Machias 8-4  26.554
  6. Calais 4-6  24.725
  7. Sumner 2-9  6.020
  8. Jonesport-Beals 1-8  3.571
  9. Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-8  0.000
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