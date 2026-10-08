Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings – October 7
Here are the Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Wednesday, October 7th.
Note teams play 12 games.
Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Cheverus/Waynflete 10-1 102.449
- Thornton Academy 9-1 94.796
- Gorham 7-3 84.898
- Falmouth 7-3 62.041
- Scarborough 6-4 58.061
- Lewiston/Lisbon 9-1 57.857
- Deering 6-4 55.408
- Marshwood 5-5 49.694
- Portland 5-5 45.816
- Massabesic/Sacopee 5-6 45.612
- South Portland 5-5 40.510
- Bonny Eagle 7-3 40.306
- Kennebunk 5-5 36.735
- Edward Little 6-5 30.204
- Sanford 5-6 29.796
- Windham 3-8 17.347
- Noble 2-8 10.612
- Biddeford 0-10 0.000
Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Washington Academy 9-1 88.776
- Greely 9-1 84.388
- York 7-2 53.776
- Messalonskee 7-3 52.347
- Camden Hills 6-5 40.510
- Yarmouth 4-6 38.265
- Westbrook 5-6 31.633
- Mt. Ararat 5-6 24.184
- Brewer 3-8 13.878
- Hampden Academy 3-8 13.878
- Nokomis 4-6 11.837
- Cape Elizabeth 1-9 11.633
- Brunswick 3-8 6.224
- Cony 0-11 0.00
Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Gardiner 9-2 74.694
- Medomak Valley 8-3 58.367
- MDI 5-6 46.633
- Ellsworth 6-5 40.000
- Bucksport 8-4 23.061
- Gray-New Gloucester 5-6 13.673
- Wells 2-8 13.367
- Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3-7 12.449
- Lake Region 2-8 7.143
- Orono/John Bapst 3-8 6.122
- Maranacook/Winthrop 1-11 5.306
Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify
- GSA 11-0 119.105
- Narraguagus 9-2 78.312
- NYA/Freeport 8-2 57.041
- Woodland 9-2 41.068
- Machias 8-4 26.554
- Calais 4-6 24.725
- Sumner 2-9 6.020
- Jonesport-Beals 1-8 3.571
- Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-8 0.000
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