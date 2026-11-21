The Maine Men's Hockey Team was shutout 4-0 by Boston College on Friday Night, November 20th at the Alfond Arena. It was BC's first win at the Alfond in 8 years.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead with 1:4 left to play in the 1st Quarter, on a goal by Teddy Stiga.

BC led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

BC made it 2-0 on a power play goal by Alex Pelletier with 1:02 played in the 2nd Period. Maine had been whistled for a tripping penalty with 38 seconds left in the 1st Period.

The score remained 2-0 until there was 4:32 left to play when Dan Letourneau scored, to make it 3-0.

Maine pulled Albin Boija in favor of an extra skater but Letourneau scored an empty-netter with 1:05 to play.

The Black Bears were 0-5 on the power play, only managing 2 shots. BC was 1-3 on the power play.

Maine outshot BC 33-22. Boija allowed 3 goals, and had 18 saves.

BC is now 5-5-2 overall and 4-2-1 in Hockey East. Maine is 6-6-1 overall and 2-4-1 in Hockey East.

You can watch Coach Barr's postgame press conference

The 2 teams play Saturday night, November 21st with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. at The Alfond. If you can't make the game you can listen to it on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney, with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.