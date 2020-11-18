Maine Hockey Opener Scheduled For Friday Will Not Be Played

After much speculation whether the game would be played or not, the University of Maine has officially postponed its men's hockey season-opening series which was set to begin this Friday at the Alfond Arena.

The men's games vs. UMass have been canceled, while the women's team is still set to begin their season on Friday at Holy Cross.

The Maine men will now begin their 2020-21 season next Friday (Nov. 27) at UCONN.

Maine men's head coach Red Gendron joined The Drive Wednesday afternoon to discuss the decision and what's ahead for his "excited" team.