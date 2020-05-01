Maine Hockey Captain Mitch Fossier To Release An Album

Mitch is as good a singer/songwriter as he is on a pair of skates!

University of Maine Black Bear Hockey Captain Mitch Fossier is not only the leading scorer on the team, he also possesses some serious musical talent to boot.

Mitch is in the process of releasing an album of original material, and with the school year and hockey season over due to coronavirus concerns, he has plenty of time to perfect it.

His teammate Pat Shea put together a "Day In The Life" video of Mitch and his music.

At the beginning you can see him in full uniform on the ice In Orono at the Alfond, guitar in hand, singing the classic song "Landslide." Plus, you get a look at the recording process while he makes his album, and you can hear Mitch's original songs "Give Me Some More" and "Howling Sound"