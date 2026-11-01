The Maine Hockey Team led 2-1 before Boston University tied the game with 2:12 left to play in regulation and lost in overtime 3-2 in Boston on Halloween night. It was the 10th straight loss to the Terriers in Boston.

Maine jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Rowan Calvert with 5:37 gone in the 1st Period, assisted by Jaden Lipinski. It was Calvert's 1st goal as a Black Bear.

With 5:15 left to play in the 1st Period, Maine made it 2-0 on Max Scott's 2nd goal of the season. He was assisted by Lee Parks and William Gerrior.

Maine led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Period, and also the 2nd Period.

The Terriers made it 2-1 on a power play goal with 6:56 gone in the 3rd Period, on a goal by Tynan Lawrence. Lawrence then tied the game with 2:12 left to play.

Caleb Malhotra scored the game winner with 1:35 gone in overtime.

The Black Bears were 0-4 on the power play while BU was 1-5.

Maine outshot BU 36-27.

Albin Boija had 24 saves for Maine.

BU is now 6-2-0 and 4-2-0 in Hockey East. Maine is 4-4-0 overall and 0-2-0 in Hockey East.

Maine returns home to play UMass November 6th and 7th at the Alfond Arena with the puck dropping each night at 7 p.m. If you can't be there to root on the Black Bears you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney, with the pregame starting at 6:30 each night.