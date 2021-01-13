Maine Hockey Looks To Build Off First Win Of Season

The University of Maine men's hockey program hopes that winning will become commonplace after the Black Bears picked up their first win of the 2020-21 season last Saturday, 4-3 at Vermont.

Maine is 1-4-1 on the young season, and sit 8th in the Hockey East standings with five points, as the Black Bears also nabbed two points on opening night with their shootout win at New Hampshire.

Head coach Red Gendron made his weekly appearance on The Drive Wednesday to discuss what his team needs to do to keep improving heading into this weekend's series at #16 Providence.